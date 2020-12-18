 

eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 10:30  |  40   |   |   

eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
18 December 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kokkila Timo Tapani
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201218061916_5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16 EUR
(3): Volume: 31 Unit price: 16 EUR
(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16 EUR
(5): Volume: 495 Unit price: 16 EUR
(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 280 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(9): Volume: 10 Unit price: 16.2 EUR
(10): Volume: 14 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(11): Volume: 34 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(12): Volume: 16 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(13): Volume: 5 Unit price: 16.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 1,385 Volume weighted average price: 16.02487 EUR

eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi


eQ Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 December 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Person subject to the notification requirementName: Kokkila Timo TapaniPosition: Member of the Board/Deputy memberIssuer: eQ OyjLEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68 Notification type: INITIAL …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
eQ RAISED RECORD 375 MILLION EUROS FOR TWO PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS
10.12.20
eQ PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
10.12.20
eQ FINNISH REAL ESTATE SELLS SEVEN PROPERTIES FOR 100 MILLION EUROS
09.12.20
eQ PLC: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
26.11.20
NUMBER OF SHARES IN eQ PLC HAS INCREASED THROUGH SUBSCRIPTION WITH STOCK OPTIONS