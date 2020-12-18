eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
18 December 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kokkila Timo Tapani
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201218061916_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16 EUR
(3): Volume: 31 Unit price: 16 EUR
(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16 EUR
(5): Volume: 495 Unit price: 16 EUR
(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 280 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(9): Volume: 10 Unit price: 16.2 EUR
(10): Volume: 14 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(11): Volume: 34 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(12): Volume: 16 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
(13): Volume: 5 Unit price: 16.05 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 1,385 Volume weighted average price: 16.02487 EUR
eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
