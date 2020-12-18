 

Willis Towers Watson partner with Polecat Intelligence on Emerging Risks

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announces a partnership with Polecat Intelligence Ltd, a leading Social Business Intelligence and Data Analytics company. Together, they are developing insurance solutions that enable organisations to respond to the rapidly changing, increasingly complex and interconnected challenges they now face. Polecat data will support Willis Towers Watson solutions in areas such as life sciences, reputational and product recall risk as well as D&O.

Through this partnership Willis Towers Watson will utilise Polecat’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to provide real-time risk insight from the world of unstructured data. The partnership will support Willis Towers Watson clients in developing risk mitigation strategies and transfer mechanisms enabling them to navigate an increasingly complex world.

Garret Gaughan, Head of Global Markets P&C Hub, Willis Towers Watson, said: “Information and the way that people access it to develop their perception of an organisation or situation has changed radically, for both the private and public sector. Organisations find themselves in a volatile and dangerous reputational environment. The partnership with Polecat enables Willis Towers Watson to offer Clients real-time insight to public opinion through analysis of social media. By working with a partner able to analyse unstructured data in real time we are able to design and implement risk mitigation mechanisms for our Clients.”

James Lawn, co-CEO of Polecat, said, “Polecat exists to provide foresight for Corporate Boards and Executive Leadership teams to make better decisions on emerging risks and opportunities. Our partnership with Willis Towers Watson is ground-breaking bringing world-class risk transfer together with market-leading Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning to provide real-time risk insights from the world of unstructured data. Corporate Boards and Executive Leadership teams are looking for insurance and technology that enables them to manage and mitigate their emerging risks that impact their business landscape, the global economy and the world around us. In partnership with Willis Towers Watson and Polecat, we can do this.”

John Ludlow, CEO, Airmic, added: “The partnership between Willis Towers Watson and Polecat, signals a new generation of innovative risk management solutions combining AI-powered data analytics, consultancy and insurance in one place. For organisations of all types, there is an increasing recognition by executives and boards of reputation as one of the greatest strategic risks, and solutions like this will be critical to protecting and maintaining intangible asset value.”

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contacts

Sarah Booker +44 (0)7917 722040
sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com

About Polecat Intelligence

Polecat Intelligence is a leading technology company that equips the world’s largest companies with the tools to manage, influence and optimise their corporate reputation.  Polecat is a leader in ESG and emerging risk intelligence delivering the industry, competitor and stakeholder insight that organisations need to make better decisions and ensure they are in control of their future.

Polecat takes data published online to bring together critical components of conversation, both good and bad, for the appraisal and management of risks affecting corporate ESG and reputation.  The Polecat Platform visualizes this data so customers can see what is important to their business on-demand and in real-time, allowing for rapid benchmarking of their ESG and reputation profile and performance against competitors and peers.

For more information, visit www.polecat.com

Rob Straw +44 (0)7741 384671
rob.straw@polecat.com 


Disclaimer

