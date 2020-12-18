 

SmartFren Indonesia Selects Telenity for Its Multiphased VAS Modernization Program

MONROE, Conn., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telenity, a leading provider of innovative services and solutions for communications networks, today announced that its next-generation NFV-based VAS Consolidation Platform (VCP) is selected by SmartFren Indonesia, one of the leading providers of mobile communication services in the region, to improve the efficiency of its legacy VAS operations.

Telenity's cloud-based consolidation solution enables the management of traditional and next-generation VAS services on an all-in-one platform that offers unified administrative and self-care portals, unified provisioning, reporting, monitoring, and OA&M functions across services. The platform is built upon a flexible and robust architecture that enables easy migration to Network Function Virtualization (NFV) infrastructure.  

"We are glad to be collaborating with Telenity in the transformation process of our network. With the growing market size and network requirements of application to person (A2P) messaging for text and rich communication services, the VAS cloud platform transformation is timely and in line with Smartfren's network cloud transformation strategy," said Mr. Shurish Subbramaniam, CTO of SmartFren Indonesia. "Telenity's solution has been instrumental in significantly improving the efficiency of our VAS network management. Moreover, this investment in an NFV-ready, future-proof platform has also helped us improve our carbon footprint."

"This partnership marks an important milestone in the digital transformation for the region," said Dr. Gurol Akman, CTO of Telenity. "We applaud SmartFren Indonesia's decision to upgrade their platforms for optimum operational efficiency, flexibility, agility, and total cost of ownership. We are humbled by their trust in us and in our 5G-ready Canvas consolidation platform and technologies."

About Telenity

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Digital Services Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing, SaaS and managed services. Through our customers' networks, our products and services enhance the lives of over one billion people worldwide. Learn more about Telenity's services and solutions at www.telenity.com

