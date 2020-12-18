 

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CONSTRUCTION FOR NEO OFFICE PROPERTY IN DRESDEN

Berlin, 18 December 2020 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries "TLG") has successfully completed construction work on the office property NEO in Dresden's Neustadt district, after having received planning permission in mid-2019. Inspection is currently underway and TLG expects the office to open on schedule in January. The office property, which has approximately 15,000 sqm of lettable space, is already approximately 70% rented for an average of 10 years to an international blue-chip company and a government tenant. TLG is currently in advanced negotiations for the remaining 30%.

ABOUT THE "NEO" PROJECT

NEO stands for Neustadt, Efficiency & Offices in an excellent location. A total of around 15,000 m² of lettable space has been created, certified in accordance with the LEED Gold standard for ecological construction, as well as 132 parking spaces. The office property at Großenhainer Straße 5-7, 01097 Dresden is located in Dresden's Neustadt district within walking distance of Neustadt train station and provides excellent connectivity to the A4 highway and train.

With its modern and timeless architecture, the ensemble fits perfectly into the surrounding buildings. In the multitenant office building all classical but also modern office concepts can be realized.

About the Company

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations. In 2020, TLG merged with Aroundtown SA (AT1) which is the controlling shareholder of TLG.


