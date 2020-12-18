 

Newmont and JV Partners Achieve Key Integration Milestone At Agua Rica And Alumbrera

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 11:00  |  44   |   |   

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) and its joint venture partners announced the successful integration of the Alumbrera mine, plant and infrastructure with Yamana Gold’s Agua Rica project to create the integrated MARA project. The integration of these two assets finalizes the joint venture between Newmont (18.75%), Glencore International AG (25%) and Yamana Gold (56.25%).

“I am pleased to see this partnership complete the integration of the projects. Joining the Agua Rica ore body with the high-quality infrastructure from Alumbrera will ensure the sustainability of both sites’ resources,” said Newmont’s President and CEO Tom Palmer. “Newmont looks forward to the MARA project adding value to our world-class portfolio.”

Under the MARA Project, Agua Rica will be developed and operated using the existing infrastructure and facilities from the Alumbrera mine, approximately 35 kilometers away. The integration unlocks significant value by leveraging Alumbrera’s infrastructure including the plant, tailings storage facility, pipeline and other infrastructure to be used for processing ore from Agua Rica.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our Purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Musselwhite mine visit www.newmont.com.

Newmont Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newmont and JV Partners Achieve Key Integration Milestone At Agua Rica And Alumbrera Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) and its joint venture partners announced the successful integration of the Alumbrera mine, plant and infrastructure with Yamana Gold’s Agua Rica project to create the integrated MARA project. The integration …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application for KEYTRUDA ...
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Sproutly Enters Into LOI With Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Applied DNA Awarded Pooled Surveillance Testing Contract Valued at Up to $2.0 Million from Suffolk ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:46 Uhr
Goldexperte Markus Bußler: Die Bullen MÜSSEN liefern
09:28 Uhr
Yamana Gold: Geht’s jetzt wieder aufwärts?
01:38 Uhr
Alle Geld-Schleusen geöffnet..: Immer höher, nie mehr runter? Mit Gold und Aktien Vermögen aufbauen! Mit dieser Firma liegt man goldrichtig
17.12.20
Agnico Eagle Mines: War es das bereits?
16.12.20
BARRICK GOLD: Chance auf einen Boden?!
16.12.20
GOLD: Gold mit der zweiten Luft?
16.12.20
Explorer auf Überholspur: Diese Gold Aktie ist das perfekte Weihnachtsgeschenk
16.12.20
Weihnachtsgeschenke: +++ Erneut Spitzen-Bohrergebnisse – Nächster Kursschub für HEUTE erwartet! +++
15.12.20
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Neue Bohrergebnisse - Golden Independence Mining: Übernahme durch Barrick Gold und Newmont Joint Venture nur eine Zeitfrage? (deutsch)
15.12.20
Weihnachtsgeschenke: +++ Erneut Spitzen-Bohrergebnisse – Nächster Kursschub für HEUTE erwartet! +++

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
735
Newmont Mining / Die Rally kann beginnen!