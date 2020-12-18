Jump into the Lively World of Gardenscapes on AppGallery Today

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardenscapes, the popular match-3 puzzle game from Playrix, is now available on AppGallery! From today, AppGallery users will get to embark on a journey alongside their trusty butler, Austin, as they restore a beautiful garden to its formal glory by completing thousands of match-3 puzzle levels.

For a limited time only, Huawei users get up to 20% cashback value on every in-app purchase – one of the best global promotions so far

As part of AppGallery's global year-end Game Fest campaign, Huawei users can enjoy exclusive cashback offers up to 20% cashback – the best value you can find– on in-app purchases over the winter period.

"We are delighted to be able to offer more gamers across the globe access to our well-loved Gardenscapes game by launching on AppGallery. The support and guidance that we have received from Huawei in the process has been great and we are pleased to be able to offer cashback offers to our committed audience." Said Maxim Kirilenko, Business Development Director at Playrix.

For those who already have Gardenscapes installed, gamers can simply log in with their Facebook account to save game progress. The game can then be downloaded from AppGallery to claim exclusive cashback offers by logging in through the same Facebook account (or download AppGallery here if using a non-Huawei device).

In Gardenscapes, players will get to enjoy the satisfaction of rebuilding a garden to its former glory through a familiar yet fresh gameplay experience. Alongside the standard match-3 puzzle mechanics, the game offers special power-ups and boosters, such as Firecrackers and Bombs, to change up the overall gaming experience for the users. With thousands of unique levels and varying degree of difficulties, it is sure to delight puzzle game fans!

The game also has an intricate storyline that adds a different dimension to the whole experience. As players proceed with restoration, they will get to uncover the various secrets behind the garden while accompanied by various unique characters and an adorable pet. Players can even team up with their friends on Gardenscapes by syncing their Facebook account. Once synced, they can send lives to each other and partner up to achieve the top position on the leaderboard.