Admission to Trading on Euronext Brussels

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 18 December 2020 : Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces that, further to the announcements on 15 December 2020 regarding the amendment of its Investment Agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and 16 December 2020 regarding the publication of a supplementary prospectus, 2,099,958 New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company's total issued share capital consists of 89,597,951 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 89,597,951.

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) is available in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.