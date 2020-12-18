Bosch's rapid coronavirus test delivers results for positive samples in less than 30 minutes (FOTO)

Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - Cloud-based software update means a faster PCR test

for SARS-CoV-2



- Improved software for Vivalytic: turnaround time for positive SARS-CoV-2

samples reduced to under 30 minutes.



- Expansion of production: Launch of two new productions lines in December.





- New jobs created: 80 associates - some from Bosch's mobility division - werenewly hired this year.- Update from the cloud: Vivalytic analysis devices are updated over theinternet.Thanks to improved software for the Vivalytic analysis device, the Bosch rapidcoronavirus test, which uses polymerase chain reactions (PCR), now delivers itsresults even faster. By applying optimized evaluation strategies, the Vivalyticanalysis device can detect a positive sample through its high viral load in lessthan 30 minutes, right where the sample is collected. "In the fight to containthe coronavirus pandemic, speed is of the essence. With Vivalytic, we aredelivering cutting-edge medical technology. Our IT and software expertise havehelped to make the Bosch Corona test for positive samples even faster - allwithin a short period of time," says Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the boardof management of Robert Bosch GmbH. This modified product is part of a researchand development project relating specifically to Covid-19, funded by the GermanFederal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) to the tune of 4.97 millioneuros. The project's aim is to expand the options for detecting acute infectionsof the coronavirus, looking particularly at on-the-spot testing in which thesample is analyzed in a fully automatic PCR process, as this offers rapid yetreliable results.The turnaround time for samples negative for SARS-CoV-2 is still 39 minutes. PCRtests are considered the gold standard, and Bosch's rapid coronavirus tests havea sensitivity of 98 percent and a specificity of 100 percent. They are alreadyavailable in 26 countries, mostly in Europe. "To meet the high demand, welaunched two new production lines at our headquarters in Waiblingen inDecember," says Marc Meier, president of Bosch Healthcare Solutions. "In total,we were able to create more than 80 new jobs this year, some of which have beenfilled by associates from Bosch's mobility division," Marc Meier continues.Update from the cloud platform VivasuiteThe new update is available for the SARS-CoV-2 singleplex test and theSARS-CoV-2 pooled test. Updating the Vivalytic testing devices is simple andstraightforward - all that is required is an internet connection to access theBosch cloud platform Vivasuite. Developed in-house at Bosch, the Vivasuite cloudplatform allows users to digitally manage and update all their Bosch HealthcareSolutions devices. This is also an advantage when Vivalytic devices are in usein the field. The platform meets the strictest security standards and dataprivacy is guaranteed at all times: for example, there is no remote access toVivalytic devices, and no possibility of accessing patient data.