 

Bosch's rapid coronavirus test delivers results for positive samples in less than 30 minutes (FOTO)

news aktuell
18.12.2020   
Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - Cloud-based software update means a faster PCR test
for SARS-CoV-2

- Improved software for Vivalytic: turnaround time for positive SARS-CoV-2
samples reduced to under 30 minutes.

- Expansion of production: Launch of two new productions lines in December.

- New jobs created: 80 associates - some from Bosch's mobility division - were
newly hired this year.

- Update from the cloud: Vivalytic analysis devices are updated over the
internet.

Thanks to improved software for the Vivalytic analysis device, the Bosch rapid
coronavirus test, which uses polymerase chain reactions (PCR), now delivers its
results even faster. By applying optimized evaluation strategies, the Vivalytic
analysis device can detect a positive sample through its high viral load in less
than 30 minutes, right where the sample is collected. "In the fight to contain
the coronavirus pandemic, speed is of the essence. With Vivalytic, we are
delivering cutting-edge medical technology. Our IT and software expertise have
helped to make the Bosch Corona test for positive samples even faster - all
within a short period of time," says Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board
of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. This modified product is part of a research
and development project relating specifically to Covid-19, funded by the German
Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) to the tune of 4.97 million
euros. The project's aim is to expand the options for detecting acute infections
of the coronavirus, looking particularly at on-the-spot testing in which the
sample is analyzed in a fully automatic PCR process, as this offers rapid yet
reliable results.

The turnaround time for samples negative for SARS-CoV-2 is still 39 minutes. PCR
tests are considered the gold standard, and Bosch's rapid coronavirus tests have
a sensitivity of 98 percent and a specificity of 100 percent. They are already
available in 26 countries, mostly in Europe. "To meet the high demand, we
launched two new production lines at our headquarters in Waiblingen in
December," says Marc Meier, president of Bosch Healthcare Solutions. "In total,
we were able to create more than 80 new jobs this year, some of which have been
filled by associates from Bosch's mobility division," Marc Meier continues.

Update from the cloud platform Vivasuite

The new update is available for the SARS-CoV-2 singleplex test and the
SARS-CoV-2 pooled test. Updating the Vivalytic testing devices is simple and
straightforward - all that is required is an internet connection to access the
Bosch cloud platform Vivasuite. Developed in-house at Bosch, the Vivasuite cloud
platform allows users to digitally manage and update all their Bosch Healthcare
Solutions devices. This is also an advantage when Vivalytic devices are in use
in the field. The platform meets the strictest security standards and data
privacy is guaranteed at all times: for example, there is no remote access to
Vivalytic devices, and no possibility of accessing patient data.

Bosch's rapid coronavirus test delivers results for positive samples in less than 30 minutes (FOTO) Cloud-based software update means a faster PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 - Improved software for Vivalytic: turnaround time for positive SARS-CoV-2 samples reduced to under 30 minutes. - Expansion of production: Launch of two new productions lines in …

