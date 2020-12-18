 

SEGRO Completes the Acquisition of a Controlling Interest in Sofibus Patrimoine

Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (“SEGRO”) (LSE: SGRO, EPA: SGRO) announces that it has completed the acquisition of a further 74.9 per cent stake in Sofibus Patrimoine (“Sofibus” or “the Company”), and that it now owns 94.4 per cent of the Company.

Following the announcement dated 15 December 2020, SEGRO confirms today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of a further 74.9 per cent stake in the Company at a price of €313.71 per share.

As a result, SEGRO now owns 94.4 per cent of Sofibus.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, by the end of Q1 2021, SEGRO will file a simplified mandatory offer for the remaining share capital of Sofibus at a price of €313.71 per share (the “Offer”). Following the Offer, SEGRO intends to implement a squeeze-out procedure on the Sofibus shares not tendered by the minority shareholders of Sofibus in the Offer.

