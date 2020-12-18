SEGRO Completes the Acquisition of a Controlling Interest in Sofibus Patrimoine

Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (“SEGRO”) (LSE: SGRO, EPA: SGRO) announces that it has completed the acquisition of a further 74.9 per cent stake in Sofibus Patrimoine (“Sofibus” or “the Company”), and that it now owns 94.4 per cent of the Company.

Following the announcement dated 15 December 2020, SEGRO confirms today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of a further 74.9 per cent stake in the Company at a price of €313.71 per share.