 

Sunlight makes €105 million R&D investment into sustainability of Lithium batteries to help accelerate the race to Net Zero

- Creation of 600 new jobs (450 direct and 150 indirect)

- Advanced production unit with Industry 4.0 features

- Second phase of investment of €200 million through to 2026

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems SUNLIGHT S.A., a global leader in batteries for industrial electric vehicles announces the focus areas for its new R&D centre, after securing significant state funding* as part of a European-wide innovation stimulus programme. The SUNLIGHT research will develop innovative lithium battery technologies for the energy storage sector, focusing on new technologies that will usher in a clean energy future. The new R&D project will focus on:

  • SUNLIGHT's innovative water-based methods for electrode manufacturing to minimize the use of organic solvents in the manufacturing process.
  • Battery system designs that are easier to recycle and retrieve raw materials.
  • Battery electronics designed to be easier for second life use, thus extending usage and minimizing battery environmental impact.
  • Innovative large format cells, minimizing the use of raw materials.

A further proposal for a production unit in the Ptolemaida area of Greece is in development to produce lithium batteries for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), electric city buses, the shipping industry as well as smart storage systems for renewable energy sources (2024–2026).

The growing Net Zero movement, in which businesses, cities and countries pledge to lower their carbon dioxide emissions involves scrutiny of energy consumption and associated sustainability.

As part of its commitment to greater supply chain sustainability, SUNLIGHT will evaluate raw material suppliers not only on their quality and price, but also, on the sustainability footprint of their product. SUNLIGHT also aims to establish carbon free production lines, utilizing renewables.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO Lampros Bisalas said, "2021 will see a huge focus on Net Zero pledges in the run up to COP26. We believe that electrifying industrial vehicles, buses and ships holds the key to transforming supply chain sustainability for many companies, as does innovation in energy storage for renewable energy sources. We are committed to ensuring that Lithium ion battery technology stacks up sustainably on its own merits as well as enabling the switch to renewable energy."

The news builds on the company's existing credentials in recycling batteries and commitment to circular economy, through its dedicated lead acid recycling plant in Komotini Greece. The strategic move contributes to the company's staggering upward trajectory which has seen its capacity increase by 25% (2020), its entry into the US market, and expansion of its European footprint through a joint venture in Italy.

*SUNLIGHT secured significant state grant of €49.9 million from the 2014-2020 Greek NSRF "Competitiveness, Entrepreneurship & Innovation" (EPAnEK) Operational Program for the development of innovative lithium batteries. SUNLIGHT's research project was included in the European Battery Innovation (EuBatIn) proposal which was designed as an "Important Project of Common European Interest" (IPCEI).



