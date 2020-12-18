 

DGAP-News ABO Wind AG sells two solar projects in Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.12.2020, 11:40  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Disposal
ABO Wind AG sells two solar projects in Argentina

18.12.2020 / 11:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABO Wind sells solar projects in Argentina

- Two fully developed solar projects with a capacity of 10 megawatts each sold

- Analysts raise target price for ABO Wind share significantly to 54 euros

ABO Wind has succeeded in selling two solar projects that had already secured a tariff in the last RenovAR 3 tender in Argentina. The projects Del Amanecer and Los Álamos are both located in the Province of Catamarca in the Northwest of Argentina. The projects have a capacity of about 10 megawatts each.

"Starting with the site acquisition, we have been working on these projects for about two years. The projects have received all necessary permits and licenses and are ready for construction," says Lucila Bustos, General Manager of the Argentine subsidiary of ABO Wind. The investor is a European company specialising in renewable energies and plans to start construction next year. ABO Wind will also provide construction supervision for both solar farms.

ABO Wind has been present in Argentina with an office in Buenos Aires since 2006. In recent years ABO Wind has sold several Argentine wind and solar projects during development. The company's long-term strategy is to also construct and commission new projects as general contractor and to cover the entire value-chain of project development and implementation.

To date, ABO Wind has installed renewable energy plants with a total capacity of around 1,600 megawatts worldwide. A recent capital increase just raised the company's equity to 140 million Euros, thus increasing the company's capability to pre-finance the construction of even large wind and solar farms.

Although the current economic crisis in Argentina was magnified by the Corona pandemic, ABO Wind will continue developing projects in this country that offers some of the best wind and solar conditions on the planet.

The latest sales success in Argentina is part of an overall positive business development for ABO Wind in 2020. The equity analysts at Bankhaus Metzler and First Berlin therefore recently significantly raised their price targets for the ABO Wind share (https://www.abo-wind.com/en/share/analyst-ratings.html). Both analysts now see the share as fairly valued at 54 euros. The analysts' previous price targets were 40 euros and 30.5 euros respectively, which have already been reached or exceeded thanks to the good share price performance in recent months.

 

Contact:
Alexander Koffka
Phone: +49 (0)611 267 65-515
Fax: +49 611 267 65-599
E-Mail: alexander.koffka@abo-wind.de

18.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ABO Wind AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: global@abo-wind.de
Internet: www.abo-wind.de
ISIN: DE0005760029
WKN: 576002
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1156306

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1156306  18.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156306&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetABO Wind Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ABO - Wind AG -- vor dem Börsengang ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ABO Wind AG sells two solar projects in Argentina DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Disposal ABO Wind AG sells two solar projects in Argentina 18.12.2020 / 11:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ABO Wind sells solar projects in Argentina - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung stößt auf großes Interesse bei Investoren im Rahmen der ...
Hinweisgeberschutzgesetz: Experten-Kommentar der EQS Group
DGAP-News: Reply to a letter from Riposte Capital: Explanation of the market positioning and strategy of PVA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG treibt strategische Neuausrichtung als ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 ...
DGAP-News: Erlebnis Akademie AG mit Designated Sponsoring bei Xetra in den Handel einbezogen
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG sees substantial demand for its bitcoin mining services
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG veräußert zwei Solarprojekte in Argentinien (deutsch)
11:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG veräußert zwei Solarprojekte in Argentinien
16.12.20
Andere Ansichten zur enormen Unterbewertung von ABO Wind
25.11.20
ABO Wind: Erfolgreiche Finanzierungsrunde
25.11.20
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Kapitalerhöhung eröffnet Möglichkeiten (deutsch)
25.11.20
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Kapitalerhöhung eröffnet Möglichkeiten
25.11.20
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Capital increase opens up opportunities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:13 Uhr
831
ABO - Wind AG -- vor dem Börsengang ?