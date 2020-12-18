 

Wish Strengthens Leadership With Key Appointment to Board of Directors

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) today announced the appointment of Jacqueline Reses to its Board of Directors. Ms. Reses is a seasoned executive with extensive international and public company board experience.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Jacqueline Reses to our board of directors. Her knowledge of the financial services and technology sectors, as well as her extensive work with SMBs and understanding the complexities of international ecommerce will be extremely valuable to our business,” said Wish Founder, CEO, and Chairperson Peter Szulczewski. “Jackie is joining us at a pivotal moment in our journey. I am confident she will be a positive addition to the board and believe she will help us achieve our long-term vision of unlocking ecommerce for all.”

Jacqueline Reses joins existing board members Julie Bradley (Former CFO, Tripadvisor, Inc.), Ari Emanuel (CEO, Endeavour Group Holdings), Joe Lonsdale (Co-Founder, Eight Partners VC, LLC), Tanzeen Syed (Managing Director, General Atlantic), Stephanie Tilenius (CEO, Vida Health, Inc.), Hans Tung (Managing Partner, GGV Capital), and Peter Szulczewski.

“This is an exciting time in the company’s history and I am thrilled to be joining Wish’s distinguished board. I look forward to drawing upon my experience as a financial and technology executive, and public company board member to support and contribute to Wish’s development as a newly publicly traded company in the global mobile commerce space,” said Reses.

Ms. Reses previously served as Executive Chairman of Square Financial Services LLC and Capital Lead at Square, Inc., a publicly traded financial services company which provides payments, point of sale, and cashflow management services to small businesses and consumers, from October 2015 until October 2020. From February 2016 to July 2018, Ms. Reses also served as People Lead for Square, Inc. From September 2012 to October 2015, Ms. Reses served as Chief Development Officer of Yahoo! Inc. In this role, she focused on leading partnerships, acquisitions and investments, significant corporate tax transactions, as well as human resources. Prior to Yahoo, Ms. Reses led the U.S. media group as a Partner at Apax Partners Worldwide LLP, a global private equity firm, which she joined in 2001. Ms. Reses has served on the board of directors of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III since April 2020 and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd., since July 2020, and currently serves on the board of National Public Radio and the Economic Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Ms. Reses previously served on the board of directors of Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holding Corp. Ms. Reses holds a B.S. in Economics with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

