Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Prices $26.4 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

The public offering equates to 660,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $40.00 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for completion of all manufacturing and all clinical trial activities to complete an interim analysis and data readout of the GP2 Phase III clinical trial, for the submission of a Biologics Licensing Application to the FDA seeking conditional marketing approval of GP2, for the in-licensing or acquisition and development of additional products, including the coronavirus vaccine program, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $26.4 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 99,000 shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately $30.4 million, if exercised in full. The offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 17, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.