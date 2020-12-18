 

Ontex Sustainability Efforts Recognized by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 12:07  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) (BSE:ONTEX) received B scores1 from CDP in 2020 for both its climate and forest protection efforts, improving on the scores achieved in 2019. CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a widely respected non-profit organization which analyzes the sustainability efforts of thousands of companies for institutional investors that manage over USD 100 trillion in assets.

Thierry Navarre, CEO, Ontex said: The 2020 CDP sustainability ratings for Ontex rewards our investment in sustainability expertise and energy efficiency. I am proud of the steps taken by Ontex colleagues across our geographies to reduce carbon emissions, and to ensure that the key wood-based raw materials we use in our hygiene products are sourced from sustainably managed forests. We are committed to mitigating the climate impact of our activities, therefore the CDP recognition is of utmost importance to us; furthermore, proven commitment and tangible results in that field are increasingly requested by our customers and consumers.”

Ontex achieved its climate action rating upgrade by strengthening the internal governance of climate action, by reducing the energy consumption of its plants, and by sourcing 70% of the electricity used in its plants worldwide –100% in its European plants – from renewable electricity.

Sustainable forestry management is key for Ontex as forests supply the paper fluff and wood pulp used in its personal hygiene products. Ontex sources 100% of its fluff from controlled or certified sources. The company invests in a monitoring system to identify the sources of its agriculture-based raw materials. Monitoring sources enables Ontex to support suppliers with sustainable practices.

Annick De Poorter, Ontex Executive Vice President for Sustainability, Quality and Innovation, said: “We’re clearly on the right sustainability track and we have a clear ambition to do even more. We want to make our operations carbon-neutral by the end of this decade. In 2021 we plan the launch of a new fiber and agriculture-based product sourcing policy. This could positively impact our next CDP score.”

For more information on Ontex’ sustainability strategy and goals, go to https://ontex.com/sustainability

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

1 CDP asks companies to fill out questionnaires to assess their progress towards environmental stewardship. Responding companies are assessed across consecutive levels which represent the steps a company moves through as it progresses towards environmental stewardship. The levels are No disclosure (F), Disclosure (D), Awareness (C), Management (B) and Leadership (A).

Ontex Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ontex Sustainability Efforts Recognized by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Regulatory News: Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) (BSE:ONTEX) received B scores1 from CDP in 2020 for both its climate and forest protection efforts, improving on the scores achieved in 2019. CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a widely respected non-profit …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application for KEYTRUDA ...
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Applied DNA Awarded Pooled Surveillance Testing Contract Valued at Up to $2.0 Million from Suffolk ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity