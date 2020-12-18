The Flowr Corporation’s BC Pink Kush Wins Top Indica at Inaugural Kind Magazine Awards

Canadian budtenders vote Flowr’s BC Pink Kush the Top Indica Flower in 2020.



TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its BC Pink Kush was awarded the Top Indica Dried Flower in Canada. Chosen by over 150 retail budtenders from across the country, the awards were organized by kind Magazine, Canada’s pre-eminent premium cannabis lifestyle magazine. Budtenders voted on the best Canadian cannabis companies and products of the year across 22 categories and thousands of products.

“A recognition of this magnitude by budtenders across the country validates our strategy of becoming one of the leading companies in the premium segment of the cannabis market in Canada,” commented Vinay Tolia, Chief Executive Officer of Flowr. “Budtenders play a critical role in educating consumers about cannabis brands and products. We could not be more pleased to be viewed as having the best product in the marketplace by this key group of cannabis connoisseurs who act as Flowr brand advocates on our behalf.”

Josh Nagel, Chief Executive Officer of kind Magazine, shared his congratulations with the team at Flowr, “Congrats to the whole Flowr team on their kind award for 'Best Indica, Dried Flower' in Canada in 2020. There are a handful of LP’s that are so widely regarded by budtenders for quality and consistency and Flowr is clearly at the top of that list.” He continued, “Aside from their weed, there is a group of really really good, kind people behind the brand. Can’t wait to follow their success in 2021.”

This award comes after BC Pink Kush was a top 10 selling SKU in the dried flower category and the #1 selling SKU in the premium dried flower category through Q3 2020 in Ontario (1). Flowr believes a key differentiating factor with respect to its focus on growing quality cannabis is how its facility was designed to not use irradiation in its production process. Flowr’s BC Pink Kush has not been irradiated in approximately 2 years. Moreover, the Company believes narrow THC bands provide consumers with the consistency they expect from quality products and BC Pink Kush’s THC range has been 20-25% consistently over the same time frame. The aggregate list of winners is available in kind Magazine’s December 2020 publication which has an estimated circulation of 1.2 million readers.