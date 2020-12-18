 

The Flowr Corporation’s BC Pink Kush Wins Top Indica at Inaugural Kind Magazine Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 12:00  |  31   |   |   
  • Canadian budtenders vote Flowr’s BC Pink Kush the Top Indica Flower in 2020.
  • Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was a top 10 selling SKU in the dried flower category and the #1 selling SKU in the premium dried flower category through Q3 2020 in Ontario.
  • Flowr’s BC Pink Kush has not been irradiated in approximately 2 years. 
  • Flowr to move in 2021 to innovative packaging to highlight premium quality of its BC Pink Kush.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its BC Pink Kush was awarded the Top Indica Dried Flower in Canada. Chosen by over 150 retail budtenders from across the country, the awards were organized by kind Magazine, Canada’s pre-eminent premium cannabis lifestyle magazine. Budtenders voted on the best Canadian cannabis companies and products of the year across 22 categories and thousands of products.

“A recognition of this magnitude by budtenders across the country validates our strategy of becoming one of the leading companies in the premium segment of the cannabis market in Canada,” commented Vinay Tolia, Chief Executive Officer of Flowr. “Budtenders play a critical role in educating consumers about cannabis brands and products. We could not be more pleased to be viewed as having the best product in the marketplace by this key group of cannabis connoisseurs who act as Flowr brand advocates on our behalf.”

Josh Nagel, Chief Executive Officer of kind Magazine, shared his congratulations with the team at Flowr, “Congrats to the whole Flowr team on their kind award for 'Best Indica, Dried Flower' in Canada in 2020. There are a handful of LP’s that are so widely regarded by budtenders for quality and consistency and Flowr is clearly at the top of that list.” He continued, “Aside from their weed, there is a group of really really good, kind people behind the brand. Can’t wait to follow their success in 2021.”

This award comes after BC Pink Kush was a top 10 selling SKU in the dried flower category and the #1 selling SKU in the premium dried flower category through Q3 2020 in Ontario (1).  Flowr believes a key differentiating factor with respect to its focus on growing quality cannabis is how its facility was designed to not use irradiation in its production process.  Flowr’s BC Pink Kush has not been irradiated in approximately 2 years.  Moreover, the Company believes narrow THC bands provide consumers with the consistency they expect from quality products and BC Pink Kush’s THC range has been 20-25% consistently over the same time frame. The aggregate list of winners is available in kind Magazine’s December 2020 publication which has an estimated circulation of 1.2 million readers.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Flowr Corporation’s BC Pink Kush Wins Top Indica at Inaugural Kind Magazine Awards Canadian budtenders vote Flowr’s BC Pink Kush the Top Indica Flower in 2020.Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was a top 10 selling SKU in the dried flower category and the #1 selling SKU in the premium dried flower category through Q3 2020 in Ontario.Flowr’s BC …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...