Sievi Capital Plc

Press release, 18 December 2020 at 13:00 EET

Change in Sievi Capital Plc’s reporting policy

As of January 1st, 2021 Sievi Capital Plc will publish all its stock exchange and press releases in Finnish and in English. The company has previously reported only in Finnish language. Finnish will remain as Sievi Capital’s official reporting language but in the future the material will also be published in English.