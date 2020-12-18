 

Velocity Smart Technology - Smart Collect is ServiceNow 'Built on Now' Certified

Smart Collect is the world's first app to integrate Smart Lockers to ServiceNow

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Smart Technology today announced that Smart Collect is now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now program.

Velocity Smart Collect allows ServiceNow customers to control Velocity Smart Lockers from their ServiceNow platform and brings Click and Collect functionality to ServiceNow requests for the first time.

Velocity Smart Collect has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program, an app monetization framework designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for our customers across industries. 

Anthony Lamoureux, Velocity Smart Technology CEO, said, "We are extremely proud that Velocity Smart Collect is now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now program. This important milestone will allow customers to implement Velocity Smart Lockers within a few days of implementation and start to deliver workplace cost savings, performance improvements and increases to user satisfaction."

Velocity Smart Collect is the world's first ServiceNow app to control Smart Lockers and access to IT equipment directly from ServiceNow ITSM.

Velocity Smart Collect extends ServiceNow's reach beyond digital workflow into physical workflow for the first time, enabling ServiceNow ITSM to seamlessly control and manage Velocity's industry leading range of Smart Lockers and Smart Vending solutions. This enables organisations to offer their employees controlled, auditable access to the equipment they need, when they need it, 24/7, at a fraction of the cost of traditional fulfilment methods, while improving the employee service experience.

Please Visit the ServiceNow Store

Velocity Smart Technology's simple vision is to improve the world in which we work, providing business  with the best possible ServiceNow integrated  Smart Locker and Smart Vending solution available to enterprise IT today.

The ServiceNow Built on Now program empowers partners to build, test, certify, distribute and sell applications for the Now Platform. Built on Now designated solutions deliver Now Certified digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store, OEM, and Service Provider (SP) channels.

About Velocity Smart Technology                                        

Velocity Smart Technology is designed from the ground up to deliver the most effective Lockers and Smart Vending solution for Enterprise IT that integrates seamlessly to your existing services, which is why we built it on ServiceNow.

We're proud to be the world's first ServiceNow fully integrated Smart Locker and Smart Vending solution that finally delivers on the promise to Save you time, Save you money and Improve your service.

Smart Collect, Velocity Smart Locker, Velocity Smart Vending, are registered trademarks of Velocity Smart Technology Ltd. in the United Kingdom and/or other countries.  

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  

Contact Information 

www.velocity-smart.com/smart-technology
info@velocity-smart.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388524/Velocity_Smart_Technology_ServiceNow.jpg



Disclaimer

