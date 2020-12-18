 

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (“Tiziana” or “the Company”) - Publication of Prospectus

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not purchase any transferable securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") in its final form that is published by Tiziana Life Sciences plc in connection with the admission of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities (the "Main Market") of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other jurisdiction.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces, further to the announcement of 17 December 2020, that the Company has issued a prospectus in connection with its admission to listing of its ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) (the "Official List") and admission to trading on the main market for listed securities (the "Main Market") of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") (together, "Admission").

Expected timetable

Publication of Prospectus       18 December 2020
Last day of trading of the Shares on AIM 20 January 2021
Expected delisting of the Shares from AIM 7.00 am on 21 January 2021
Expected admission of the Shares to the Official List 8.00 am on 21 January 2021
Expected commencement of dealings of the Shares on the Main Market 8.00 am on 21 January 2021

The times and dates set out in the expected timetable of principal events above and mentioned in this document, and in any other document issued in connection with Admission are subject to change by the Company, in which event details of the new times and dates will be notified to the FCA, the London Stock Exchange and, where appropriate, shareholders.

