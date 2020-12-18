 

Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 13:00  |  57   |   |   

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced the completion of its previously announced 1-for-9 reverse stock split of its common stock. Every nine issued and outstanding shares of common stock have been converted into one share of common stock, effective December 22, 2020 prior to the opening of trading of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

The trading symbol for the Company’s common stock remains “WPG” and the new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split is 93964W 405.

The Company has retained its transfer agent, Computershare Inc., to act as its exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Computershare will manage the exchange of pre-split shares for post-split shares. Stockholders will receive a letter of transmittal after the effective date which will provide instructions for the exchange of their shares. Stockholders holding book position shares or Direct Registration Shares will automatically receive their new shares. Brokers, banks and other nominees will be instructed to effect the reverse stock split for their beneficial holders who hold shares of WPG common stock in street name. Stockholders who hold shares of WPG common stock with a broker, bank or other nominee and who have any questions in this regard are encouraged to contact their brokers, banks or other nominees. For further information, stockholders and securities brokers should contact Computershare by telephone at 1-800-546-5141.

By the terms of the limited partnership agreement, the reverse stock split resulted in a corresponding 1-for-9 reverse split of the shares underlying the limited partnership interests of the Company’s affiliate, Washington Prime Group, L.P. The reverse stock split, at the aforementioned 1-for-9 conversion ratio, was also applied to certain outstanding derivative securities of the Company’s common shares, including, but not limited to, restricted stock units, performance share units and long-term incentive plan units. Fractional units were not redeemed in connection with this reverse stock split, but instead rounded up to the nearest whole common share. To the extent convertible, the Company’s Series H and Series I preferred shares will be adjusted to reflect the 1-for-9 conversion ratio. Please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional details on the reverse stock split discussed above.

Seite 1 von 3
Washington Prime Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced the completion of its previously announced 1-for-9 reverse stock split of its common stock. Every nine issued and outstanding shares of common stock have been converted into one share of common …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Applied DNA Awarded Pooled Surveillance Testing Contract Valued at Up to $2.0 Million from Suffolk ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Washington Prime Group’s Tangible Collective Provides a Spotlight for Seven New Brands, Honoring Small Businesses and Local Artisans
30.11.20
Join Experience Retail: a Webcast Hosted by Washington Prime Group on December 9

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
11
Washington Prime Group