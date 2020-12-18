Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced the completion of its previously announced 1-for-9 reverse stock split of its common stock. Every nine issued and outstanding shares of common stock have been converted into one share of common stock, effective December 22, 2020 prior to the opening of trading of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has retained its transfer agent, Computershare Inc., to act as its exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Computershare will manage the exchange of pre-split shares for post-split shares. Stockholders will receive a letter of transmittal after the effective date which will provide instructions for the exchange of their shares. Stockholders holding book position shares or Direct Registration Shares will automatically receive their new shares. Brokers, banks and other nominees will be instructed to effect the reverse stock split for their beneficial holders who hold shares of WPG common stock in street name. Stockholders who hold shares of WPG common stock with a broker, bank or other nominee and who have any questions in this regard are encouraged to contact their brokers, banks or other nominees. For further information, stockholders and securities brokers should contact Computershare by telephone at 1-800-546-5141.

By the terms of the limited partnership agreement, the reverse stock split resulted in a corresponding 1-for-9 reverse split of the shares underlying the limited partnership interests of the Company’s affiliate, Washington Prime Group, L.P. The reverse stock split, at the aforementioned 1-for-9 conversion ratio, was also applied to certain outstanding derivative securities of the Company’s common shares, including, but not limited to, restricted stock units, performance share units and long-term incentive plan units. Fractional units were not redeemed in connection with this reverse stock split, but instead rounded up to the nearest whole common share. To the extent convertible, the Company’s Series H and Series I preferred shares will be adjusted to reflect the 1-for-9 conversion ratio. Please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional details on the reverse stock split discussed above.