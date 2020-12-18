AECOM joint venture secures nearly $800 million SCAPE Framework Contract

“AECOM brings its full breadth of diverse services and track record of technical excellence to the framework, which has helped better communities around the UK and deliver real value to its taxpayers across a full range of public sector projects over the previous four years,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “We are proud to continue supporting SCAPE on this transformational framework and will continue to focus on maximizing its social, economic and environmental benefits.”

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that, in association with its joint venture partners Pick Everard and Gleeds, it has secured two lots under the new SCAPE Consultancy framework in the United Kingdom. The joint venture, called Perfect Circle, has been appointed to deliver the Built Environment and Infrastructure Consultancy lots for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have a combined value of nearly $800 million. SCAPE is the UK's leading public sector procurement authority.

The four-year framework will offer the broadest range of property and infrastructure consultancy services, and is accessible to any public sector organization in the UK. It allows direct award for commissioning services with full public procurement compliance. Reducing the time needed for brief preparation, it is an efficient route to market that will accelerate the delivery of projects and programs. The new framework replaces the previous SCAPE Built Environment Consultancy Services (BECS) framework, which has been delivered by the same joint venture since October 2016 and will end in January 2021. AECOM expects that specific project awards will be made throughout the duration of the framework.

Perfect Circle has been commissioned on more than 1,450 projects through the BECS framework, securing fees in excess of $680 million. AECOM is delivering over 300 of these, with secured fee values totaling $350 million. Nationally significant infrastructure projects, such as the Lower Thames Crossing and the Northumberland Line rail scheme, feature among these.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the BECS framework continues to grow with Perfect Circle responding to the ongoing need for public services to be provided to communities – be it in designing new bridges and adding electricity charging points to car parks, or managing hospital refurbishments and school extensions. The joint venture has secured 89 new commissions over the past six months, reaching a height of activity that has generated month on month record fee earnings. Additionally, significant social value has been generated via the BECS framework, and Perfect Circle remains focused on delivering social, economic and environmental benefits for communities under the new framework.