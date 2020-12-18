SEACOR Marine and CMB Announce Transaction for Windfarm Support Business

HOUSTON and ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, and Compagnie Maritime Belge (“CMB”), a diversified shipping and logistics group, today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company entered into a binding definitive sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) to sell Windcat Workboats Holdings Limited (“Windcat”) and its crew transfer vessel (“CTV”) business to CMB. As consideration for the sale, at the closing of the transaction, CMB will pay SEACOR Marine £32.8 million in cash, and assume all of the approximately £20.4 million of debt outstanding under Windcat’s existing revolving credit facility (equivalent to approximately US$44.6 million and US$27.8 million, respectively, based on the USD to GBP closing exchange rate on December 17, 2020). The transaction is expected to close on or prior to January 12, 2021.



Windcat is among the leading offshore wind support vessel providers in Europe, and owns and operates, directly or through its joint ventures, a fleet of 46 CTVs in the European offshore wind sector. Windcat’s CTVs are designed and built under the supervision of Windcat management, a team with more than 18 years’ experience in the industry. The existing Windcat management team will continue to lead the company after the completion of the transaction.

Windcat is headquartered in Lowestoft, United Kingdom and IJmuiden, the Netherlands and has joint ventures with two strong local partners, FRS Windcat Offshore Logistics in Germany and TSM Windcat in France. Windcat employs approximately 180 shore-based and sea-going personnel.

John Gellert, SEACOR Marine’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I am pleased to announce this transaction as the capstone on our successful investment in Windcat and its team. I thank all the Windcat employees over the years for their exceptional work and dedication in building this business, including its founders Robbert van Rijk and Neil Clarkson and managing director Willem van der Wel, and I look forward to opportunities to work with them and the broader CMB team in the growing U.S. offshore wind market. This sale represents another milestone in our strategy of optimizing our regional footprint and reducing costs. The proceeds from this transaction will enhance our liquidity, further strengthen our position in a challenging environment, and allow us to continue developing other opportunities in our core markets, including with our hybrid battery powered platform supply vessels that we believe have significant potential.”