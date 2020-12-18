 

EANS-News Kapsch TrafficCom has sold its interest in Q-Free ASA. - ATTACHMENT

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
18.12.2020, 13:15  |  44   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers

Vienna - Vienna, December 18, 2020 - Kapsch TrafficCom held a 15.4% interest in
Q-Free ASA (Q-Free), a provider of intelligent transportations services from
Norway. Because the stake has become non-strategic, it has been for sale for a
while. By selling over the stock exchange and, eventually, over-the-counter
block trades the stake could be divested at an average price of about NOK 4.73
per share.

In addition to a cash inflow of more than EUR 5 million, this transaction has a
positive impact on the financial result of Kapsch TrafficCom and reduces the
financial risks of the company.


Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions
for sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields of
tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute
to a healthy world without congestion.

Kapsch has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the
globe. With one-stop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of
customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of
systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has
subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the
Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol:
KTCG). In its 2019/20 financial year, around 5,100 employees generated revenues
of EUR 731 million.



Further inquiry note:
Press Contacts:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Investor Contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2235/5/10637348/1/KTC_Corporate_Release
_QFR.pdf

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/4794817
OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom AG


Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Kapsch TrafficCom has sold its interest in Q-Free ASA. - ATTACHMENT - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers Vienna - Vienna, December 18, 2020 - Kapsch TrafficCom …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
EuGH-Dieselgate-Urteil: Deutsche Umwelthilfe fordert verbindlichen Rückruf und Hardware-Nachrüstung für ...
EuGH zu Abgasskandal: Abschalteinrichtungen - auch das Thermofenster - als illegal qualifiziert
Corona befeuert Highspeed-Internet: Nachfrage steigt um bis zu 70 Prozent
EuGH erklärt im Diesel-Abgasskandal Abschalteinrichtungen für illegal / Dr. Stoll & Sauer: Argument Motorschutz damit tot und Thermofenster löst Dieselgate 2.0 aus
Erste Fälle im VW-Abgasskandal bereits 2019 verjährt / BGH entscheidet erneut ...
BGH-Urteil zur Verjährung im Dieselskandal: Das müssen Verbraucher nun wissen
Trotz Pandemie auf Pflicht-Geschäftsreise? Anbieter bleiben verlässliche Partner (FOTO)
LKQ Europe drängt auf CO2-Einsparungen für die Flotte und unterstützt die eFuel ...
EANS-Adhoc: Wienerberger acquires Meridian Brick to become leading supplier of masonry solutions in North ...
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Chatbot Studie 2020: Sparkassen und Volksbanken schlagen Fintech: Chatbots mit NLU-Technologie schneiden am besten ab
Unternehmen und Steuerberater kämpfen mit Anträgen für die aktuellen Corona-Hilfen: "Fristverlängerung zur Abgabe der Steuererklärung 2019 bringt keine Entlastung in ...
Dieselskandal bei Fiat weitet sich aus: Deutsche Umwelthilfe misst extrem hohe Stickoxidemissionen bei zwei Wohnmobilen auf Fiat Ducato ...
Europäischer Gerichtshof zu Abgasskandal: Thermofenster ist illegale Abschalteinrichtung / Autoindustrie droht Klagewelle
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
EuGH-Dieselgate-Urteil: Deutsche Umwelthilfe fordert verbindlichen Rückruf und Hardware-Nachrüstung für ...
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Pkw-Maut: Opposition will Scheuer zur Offenlegung von Mails zwingen
30.11.20
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
98
Kapsch TrafficCom