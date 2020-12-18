--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Mergers - Acquisitions - TakeoversVienna - Vienna, December 18, 2020 - Kapsch TrafficCom held a 15.4% interest inQ-Free ASA (Q-Free), a provider of intelligent transportations services fromNorway. Because the stake has become non-strategic, it has been for sale for awhile. By selling over the stock exchange and, eventually, over-the-counterblock trades the stake could be divested at an average price of about NOK 4.73per share.In addition to a cash inflow of more than EUR 5 million, this transaction has apositive impact on the financial result of Kapsch TrafficCom and reduces thefinancial risks of the company.Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutionsfor sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields oftolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contributeto a healthy world without congestion.Kapsch has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around theglobe. With one-stop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain ofcustomers, from components to design and implementation to the operation ofsystems.As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom hassubsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in thePrime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol:KTCG). In its 2019/20 financial year, around 5,100 employees generated revenuesof EUR 731 million.Further inquiry note:Press Contacts:Carolin TreichlExecutive Vice President Marketing & CommunicationsKapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIAT +43 50 811 1710carolin.treichl@kapsch.netInvestor Contact:Hans LangInvestor Relations OfficerKapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIAT +43 50 811 1122ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.netend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Attachments with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2235/5/10637348/1/KTC_Corporate_Release_QFR.pdfissuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 2A-1120 Wienphone: +43 50811 1122FAX: +43 50811 99 1122mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.netWWW: www.kapschtraffic.comISIN: AT000KAPSCH9indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/4794817OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom AG