EANS-News Kapsch TrafficCom has sold its interest in Q-Free ASA. - ATTACHMENT
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
Vienna - Vienna, December 18, 2020 - Kapsch TrafficCom held a 15.4% interest in
Q-Free ASA (Q-Free), a provider of intelligent transportations services from
Norway. Because the stake has become non-strategic, it has been for sale for a
while. By selling over the stock exchange and, eventually, over-the-counter
block trades the stake could be divested at an average price of about NOK 4.73
per share.
In addition to a cash inflow of more than EUR 5 million, this transaction has a
positive impact on the financial result of Kapsch TrafficCom and reduces the
financial risks of the company.
Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions
for sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields of
tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute
to a healthy world without congestion.
Kapsch has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the
globe. With one-stop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of
customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of
systems.
As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has
subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the
Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol:
KTCG). In its 2019/20 financial year, around 5,100 employees generated revenues
of EUR 731 million.
Further inquiry note:
Press Contacts:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net
Investor Contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
end of announcement euro adhoc
Attachments with Announcement:
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2235/5/10637348/1/KTC_Corporate_Release
_QFR.pdf
issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/4794817
OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
