Plymouth Industrial REIT and Madison International Realty Joint Venture Closes on Industrial Portfolio in Metropolitan Memphis for $86 Million

The joint venture, which is owned 20% by Plymouth and 80% by Madison, funded the acquisition on a pro rata ownership basis with $30 million in cash and a $56 million secured mortgage from Minnesota Life that carries a seven-year term at a fixed interest rate of 3.15%. Plymouth funded its equity contribution with borrowings on its unsecured revolving credit facility and available working capital.

Plymouth MIR JV LLC, a joint venture between affiliates of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) and Madison International Realty (“Madison”) closed on the previously announced purchase of a portfolio of infill industrial buildings in metropolitan Memphis for $86 million. The acquisition is projected to provide an initial yield of approximately 7.7%.

The portfolio is comprised of 28 industrial buildings located in Memphis and Olive Branch, Mississippi totaling 2.3 million square feet. The buildings are 96% leased to 53 tenants for a weighted average remaining lease term of 2.75 years. The average age of these buildings is approximately 34 years with 16 of the buildings classified as single tenant and 12 as multi-tenant. The largest tenants in the portfolio, which account for approximately 40% of the total square footage, are Visible Supply Chain Management, DMC Power, PODS Enterprise, Paramount Restyling Automotive, Newacme and Performance Food Group.

Pen White, President and Chief Investment Officer of Plymouth, noted, “The unique composition of this portfolio and its close proximity to Memphis International Airport, the FedEx World Hub and the BNSF Railway complex offers a compelling opportunity to drive value. We anticipate creating value through new and renewal leasing and through an extension of a local footprint which now totals 4.1 million square feet. Most of the buildings in this portfolio are smaller in size, rectangular and utilitarian in nature, which makes them well positioned to meet the needs of tenants looking for space in these tight submarkets.”

Kyle Torpey, Director of Madison International Realty’s US investments team, added, “This portfolio is a prime example of the types of investments we are pursuing in this joint venture with Plymouth. Memphis is one of the top industrial markets in the country, and we are able to address the leasing opportunities with significant scale and experience in the market.”

