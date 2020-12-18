Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Highlights Continued Strong Results From Galena Complex Drilling

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to report continued strong drill results from its Phase 1 drilling program as part of the ongoing Recapitalization Plan at the Galena Complex.

