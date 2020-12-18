 

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Highlights Continued Strong Results From Galena Complex Drilling

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to report continued strong drill results from its Phase 1 drilling program as part of the ongoing Recapitalization Plan at the Galena Complex.

Figure 1: 5500 Level Drilling of 175 and 185 Veins (Graphic: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation)

5500 Level Drilling – Below Existing Infrastructure

  • Hole 55-133 intersected both the 185 and 175 Veins with significant grade and widths, approximately 135 meters below the 5500 Level:
    • 185 Vein: 694 g/t silver, 11.0% lead and 0.3% copper (or 1,119 g/t AgEq1) over 2.3 meters2 and
    • 175 Vein: 324 g/t silver, 3.4% lead and 0.1% copper (or 461 g/t AgEq) over 1.8 meters
  • Hole 55-136 targeting the Silver Vein, 110 meters west of the Triple Point and over 100 meters below the 5500 Level, intersected high-grade silver:
    • 1,269 g/t silver and 0.9% copper (or 1,356 g/t AgEq) over 0.5 meters and
    • 828 g/t silver and 0.8% copper (or 905 g/t AgEq) over 0.5 meters
  • The operation continues to advance development eastward on the 5500 Level which will allow the Company to establish new drill stations to better target the Triple Point vein system at depth and to continue drilling the down dip plunge of the 360 Complex

4300 Level Drilling – Above Existing Infrastructure

  • Continued drilling targeting the upper zones of the 360 Complex from the 4300 Level has the potential to add significant incremental production in the near term. Key intercepts include:
  • Hole 43-249
    • 324 g/t silver and 15.8% lead (or 896 g/t AgEq) over 5.2 meters including 1,248 g/t silver and 32.4% lead (or 2,470 g/t AgEq) over 0.3 meters
    • 232 g/t silver and 11.8% lead (or 666 g/t AgEq) over 4.3 meters
  • Hole 43-250
    • 1,053 g/t silver and 21.4% lead (or 1,910 g/t AgEq) over 1.6 meters including 4,287 g/t silver, 4.6% copper and 44.4% lead (or 6,353 g/t AgEq) over 0.1 meters
  • Hole 43-251
    • 424g/t silver and 16.5% Pb (or 1,056 g/t AgEq) over 0.7 meters including 1,481 g/t silver, 1.7% copper and 54.0% lead (or 3,597 AgEq) over 0.1 meters

“We continue to see spectacular drill results from the Phase 1 drilling which has already added over 50 million ounces of silver at the Galena Complex, with a goal for a further 50 million ounces to be added by June 30, 2021,” stated Americas Gold and Silver President & CEO Darren Blasutti. “Drilling from the 4300 Level has the potential to add solid, incremental production in the near term while deeper drilling from the 5500 Level should position the operation to return to its peak 5 million ounce per year production longer term.”

