CI Financial Announces Early Redemption of Debentures due November 2021

CI intends to redeem the 2021 Debentures on or about January 18, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) in accordance with their terms. The redemption price will be the greater of (i) the 2021 Canada Yield Price as defined in the supplemental trust indenture under which the 2021 Debentures were issued, and (ii) par, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the Redemption Date. Notice of redemption of the 2021 Debentures will be given to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (“CDS”) and Computershare Trust Company of Canada later today.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX ; NYSE: CIXX) today announced its intention to redeem all of the outstanding $200 million principal amount of 2.775% debentures due November 25, 2021 (“2021 Debentures”). The 2021 Debentures were issued November 25, 2016.

“We continue to prudently manage our debt,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “The early redemption will save on interest expense and is part of our commitment to reduce CI’s leverage over time.”

Beneficial holders of 2021 Debentures (held through an account with a bank, brokerage firm, financial institution or other intermediary) that maintain their interests through CDS should contact their CDS customer service representative with any questions about the redemption. Alternatively, beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective bank, brokerage firm, financial institution or other intermediary which holds interests in the 2021 Debentures on their behalf.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI manages and advises on approximately $216 billion in client assets (as at November 30, 2020). CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), CI Investment Services Inc., Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC and Surevest LLC. CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.