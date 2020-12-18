 

TULIKIVI CORPORATION FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021 18.12.2020

TULIKIVI CORPORATION
18 December 2020 2:00 pm

TULIKIVI CORPORATION FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021

Tulikivi Corporation will publish its 2020 Financial Statements release on 5 March 2021. The Annual Report will be published on the company’s website during the week starting on 29 March 2021. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 April 2021.

The following reports will be published in 2021:
- Interim report for January–March 7 May 2021
- Half Year Financial Report for January–June 20 August 2021
- Interim Report for January–September 5 November 2021

TULIKIVI CORPORATION
Board of Directors
Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.tulikivi.com


