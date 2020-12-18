Cargotec’s Extraordinary General Meeting Resolved to Approve the Merger of Cargotec and Konecranes and the Resolutions Relating to the Merger Proposed to the General Meeting

The extraordinary general meeting of Cargotec Corporation (“Cargotec”) held in Helsinki today, 18 December 2020, resolved to approve the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes Plc (“Konecranes”) and the resolutions relating to the merger proposed to the general meeting.

Resolution on the Merger

The extraordinary general meeting resolved on the merger of Konecranes into Cargotec through a statutory absorption merger under the Finnish Companies Act in accordance with the merger plan concluded and published on 1 October 2020 and approved the merger plan.

The general meeting resolved, conditionally upon the completion of the merger, to amend the articles of association of Cargotec in accordance with the merger plan. The amended articles of association are included in full as an appendix of this release.

The general meeting resolved that the shareholders of Konecranes shall upon the completion of the merger and after the share split referred to below receive as merger consideration in accordance with the merger plan 2.0834 new class B shares and 0.3611 new class A shares in Cargotec for each share they hold in Konecranes. In case the number of shares received by a shareholder of Konecranes as merger consideration is a fractional number, the fractions shall be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Fractional entitlements to new shares of Cargotec shall be aggregated and sold on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and the proceeds shall be distributed to shareholders of Konecranes entitled to receive such fractional entitlements in proportion to holding of such fractional entitlements. Any costs related to the sale and distribution of fractional entitlements shall be borne by Cargotec.