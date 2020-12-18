 

Cargotec’s Extraordinary General Meeting Resolved to Approve the Merger of Cargotec and Konecranes and the Resolutions Relating to the Merger Proposed to the General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 DECEMBER 2020 AT 2:00 PM EET

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS TO BE COMPLETED OR REGISTERED OR REQUIRE ANY MEASURE TO BE UNDERTAKEN IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER FINNISH LAW. SEE “IMPORTANT NOTICE” BELOW.

Cargotec’s Extraordinary General Meeting Resolved to Approve the Merger of Cargotec and Konecranes and the Resolutions Relating to the Merger Proposed to the General Meeting

The extraordinary general meeting of Cargotec Corporation (“Cargotec”) held in Helsinki today, 18 December 2020, resolved to approve the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes Plc (“Konecranes”) and the resolutions relating to the merger proposed to the general meeting.

Resolution on the Merger

The extraordinary general meeting resolved on the merger of Konecranes into Cargotec through a statutory absorption merger under the Finnish Companies Act in accordance with the merger plan concluded and published on 1 October 2020 and approved the merger plan.

The general meeting resolved, conditionally upon the completion of the merger, to amend the articles of association of Cargotec in accordance with the merger plan. The amended articles of association are included in full as an appendix of this release.

The general meeting resolved that the shareholders of Konecranes shall upon the completion of the merger and after the share split referred to below receive as merger consideration in accordance with the merger plan 2.0834 new class B shares and 0.3611 new class A shares in Cargotec for each share they hold in Konecranes. In case the number of shares received by a shareholder of Konecranes as merger consideration is a fractional number, the fractions shall be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Fractional entitlements to new shares of Cargotec shall be aggregated and sold on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and the proceeds shall be distributed to shareholders of Konecranes entitled to receive such fractional entitlements in proportion to holding of such fractional entitlements. Any costs related to the sale and distribution of fractional entitlements shall be borne by Cargotec.

Seite 1 von 6
Cargotec Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cargotec’s Extraordinary General Meeting Resolved to Approve the Merger of Cargotec and Konecranes and the Resolutions Relating to the Merger Proposed to the General Meeting CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 DECEMBER 2020 AT 2:00 PM EET NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, THE UNITED STATES …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Kalmar receives large order of terminal tractors
03.12.20
The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the merger prospectus concerning the combination of Cargotec Corporation and Konecranes Plc
03.12.20
Cargotec’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate a sales process for Navis software business