Financial Calendar 2021 for Maersk Drilling

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby announces its financial calendar for 2021 with the following schedule:

Friday 12 February 2021 Annual Report for 2020 Thursday 8 April 2021 Annual General Meeting Thursday 20 May 2021 Q1 Trading Statement Friday 20 August 2021 H1 Interim Financial Report Wednesday 3 November 2021 Q3 Trading Statement

The financial releases are expected to be published around 08:00 AM (CET/CEST, as applicable) on the dates indicated above. The financial reports and trading statements will upon their release be available at Maersk Drilling’s website, www.maerskdrilling.com .

Shareholders wanting to propose specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting must submit such proposal(s) to the Board of Directors by email to GeneralMeeting@maerskdrilling.com . Such proposal(s) must be submitted no later than Wednesday 24 February 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 2328 5733

Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Head of Media Relations

+45 2790 3102

Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

