Financial Calendar 2021 for Maersk Drilling
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby announces its financial calendar for 2021 with the following schedule:
|Friday 12 February 2021
|Annual Report for 2020
|Thursday 8 April 2021
|Annual General Meeting
|Thursday 20 May 2021
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Friday 20 August 2021
|H1 Interim Financial Report
|Wednesday 3 November 2021
|Q3 Trading Statement
The financial releases are expected to be published around 08:00 AM (CET/CEST, as applicable) on the dates indicated above. The financial reports and trading statements will upon their release be available at Maersk Drilling’s website, www.maerskdrilling.com.
Shareholders wanting to propose specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting must submit such proposal(s) to the Board of Directors by email to GeneralMeeting@maerskdrilling.com. Such proposal(s) must be submitted no later than Wednesday 24 February 2021.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 2328 5733
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 2790 3102
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com
