 

Nord Gold SE Upcoming Off-Market Bid and Expiry of On-Market Bid

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) provides the following updates in respect of the ongoing takeover offers for the Company including the unconditional off-market takeover bid for Cardinal (Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid) made by Nord Gold S.E. (Nordgold) as well as Nordgold’s unconditional on-market takeover bid (Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid) and the unconditional off-market takeover offer by Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co., Ltd. (Shandong Gold Off-Market Takeover Bid).

Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid – Offers to shortly open

Cardinal notes that in respect of the Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid, under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act):

  1. the offers must be shortly dispatched and open (by no later than 21 December 2020); and
  2. the Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid must remain open for a minimum of at least one month from the date the first offer is made.

Cardinal also notes that under the terms of the relief granted by ASIC to Nordgold to permit Nordgold to make contemporaneous on-market and off-market takeover offers, if the consideration offered under the Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid is improved by increasing the cash sum offered, the consideration offered under the Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid must be improved by the same amount.

Having regard to the above circumstances, Cardinal notes that while the Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid may shortly expire (subject to the points noted below), shareholders will have more time to consider an offer from Nordgold (in the form of the Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid) and Cardinal will respond in due course to that offer pursuant to a formal Target’s Statement.

Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid - Expiry

The Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid is due to expire at the close of trade on ASX on Wednesday 23 December 2020 (unless extended or withdrawn in accordance with the Corporations Act).

In considering the potential expiry of the Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid, Shareholders should have regard to the below circumstances in which the Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid may still be extended and Cardinal’s observations in respect of the Nordgold Off-Market Takeover Bid above.

Cardinal notes that it is now within the last 5 trading days of the Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid offer period, and as a result the Nordgold On-Market Takeover Bid can only be extended by Nordgold if during these last 5 trading days:

