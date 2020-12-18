EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $16.5 Million Monetization of ILUVIEN Royalty with SWK Holdings Corporation

EyePoint has applied $15 million of net proceeds from the transaction against existing long-term debt obligations with CRG Servicing LLC (CRG). The remaining $1.5 million will be used to advance product pipeline programs. The transaction will also result in a reduction of annual interest payments of approximately $1.7 million.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced a royalty monetization agreement with SWK Holdings Corporation (SWK) for royalties payable to EyePoint under its license agreement with Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Alimera) for ILUVIEN. EyePoint has received a one-time $16.5 million payment from SWK and, in return, SWK is entitled to receive future royalties payable to EyePoint from the Alimera agreement.

“This transaction with SWK allows EyePoint to reduce existing debt and interest obligations and improve our balance sheet as we focus on advancing our ocular disease pipeline, including EYP-1901 for wet age-related macular degeneration,” said George Elston, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “We remain focused on managing our burn rate and preserving cash to reach important clinical and commercial milestones in 2021 and this transaction will help to achieve these goals.”

“We are pleased to be part of EyePoint’s corporate strategy with this non-dilutive capital as the Company continues to develop long lasting, sustained and stable therapies using its Durasert technology to help improve the lives of patients,” said Winston Black, CEO of SWK Holdings Corporation. “The technologies EyePoint has developed are emblematic of the life science innovations in which SWK seeks to invest. Benefitting from Durasert’s continuous microdosing technology, products such as ILUVIEN and YUTIQ are important treatment options for patients with diabetic macular edema and posterior segment uveitis.”

About SWK Holdings:

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. SWK also owns Enteris Biopharma, whose core Peptelligence drug delivery technology creates oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its specialty finance business by actively building a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.