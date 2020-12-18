 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $16.5 Million Monetization of ILUVIEN Royalty with SWK Holdings Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced a royalty monetization agreement with SWK Holdings Corporation (SWK) for royalties payable to EyePoint under its license agreement with Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Alimera) for ILUVIEN. EyePoint has received a one-time $16.5 million payment from SWK and, in return, SWK is entitled to receive future royalties payable to EyePoint from the Alimera agreement.

EyePoint has applied $15 million of net proceeds from the transaction against existing long-term debt obligations with CRG Servicing LLC (CRG). The remaining $1.5 million will be used to advance product pipeline programs. The transaction will also result in a reduction of annual interest payments of approximately $1.7 million.

“This transaction with SWK allows EyePoint to reduce existing debt and interest obligations and improve our balance sheet as we focus on advancing our ocular disease pipeline, including EYP-1901 for wet age-related macular degeneration,” said George Elston, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “We remain focused on managing our burn rate and preserving cash to reach important clinical and commercial milestones in 2021 and this transaction will help to achieve these goals.”

“We are pleased to be part of EyePoint’s corporate strategy with this non-dilutive capital as the Company continues to develop long lasting, sustained and stable therapies using its Durasert technology to help improve the lives of patients,” said Winston Black, CEO of SWK Holdings Corporation.  “The technologies EyePoint has developed are emblematic of the life science innovations in which SWK seeks to invest. Benefitting from Durasert’s continuous microdosing technology, products such as ILUVIEN and YUTIQ are important treatment options for patients with diabetic macular edema and posterior segment uveitis.”

About SWK Holdings:
SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. SWK also owns Enteris Biopharma, whose core Peptelligence drug delivery technology creates oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its specialty finance business by actively building a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

Seite 1 von 3
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $16.5 Million Monetization of ILUVIEN Royalty with SWK Holdings Corporation WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split
03.12.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results from GLP Toxicology Study of EYP-1901, a Potential Six-month Treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration
19.11.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Virtual Roundtable on the Future of Drug Delivery for Wet AMD on December 4