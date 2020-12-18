 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.12.2020, 13:20  |  110   |   |   

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

18.12.2020 / 13:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Steinhoff Group"). Shareholders of the Company, and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited, are referred to the SENS announcement published by Pepkor Holdings Limited ("Pepkor") today ("Pepkor Announcement").

The Steinhoff Group commenced a process post March 2019 to dispose of the remaining properties in the African property portfolio. Management considered various disposal options in order to optimise the balance sheet and unlock value for stakeholders. The disposal portfolio consists of retail, office, warehouse, vacant land and residential properties, which includes properties tenanted by Steinhoff Group companies, third party tenants, as well as land for development.

A number of these properties are used by Pepkor's operating entities as distribution centres with one property being used as a corporate head office and one property being used as a call centre. As such, from a Steinhoff Group strategic perspective, it makes sense to sell these properties to Pepkor.

The transaction is expected to result in the following benefits for the Pepkor Group, and, as the majority shareholder, for the Company indirectly:

i. operational cost savings which is expected to be accretive on an earnings per share basis (without taking IFRS16 into account) and a cash saving for the Pepkor group;

ii. secures ownership of high roof distribution centre buildings for Ackermans, Pepkor Speciality and JD Group that are strategically important to their businesses; and

iii. secures ownership of Tenacity's call centre and JD Group's corporate head office, the locations of which are ideally suited to cater for their operational needs.

Today, the Company has entered into inter alia a framework agreement with two wholly-owned subsidiaries of Pepkor. The aggregate purchase consideration payable to the Steinhoff Group in terms of the transaction is R1,050,000,000 (one billion fifty million rand), which will be settled by Pepkor issuing, in aggregate, 70 000 000 (seventy million) new Pepkor shares ("Pepkor Consideration Shares") to the respective Steinhoff subsidiaries.

Seite 1 von 2
Steinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES 18.12.2020 / 13:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. STEINHOFF …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung stößt auf großes Interesse bei Investoren im Rahmen der ...
Hinweisgeberschutzgesetz: Experten-Kommentar der EQS Group
DGAP-News: Reply to a letter from Riposte Capital: Explanation of the market positioning and strategy of PVA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG treibt strategische Neuausrichtung als ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ETERNA: Gläubiger stimmen mit großer Mehrheit für eine Verlängerung der Anleihe 2017/2022
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG sees substantial demand for its bitcoin mining services
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
27.11.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
23.11.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:37 Uhr
62.593
Steinhoff International
11:58 Uhr
163
Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
23.10.20
5
Steinhoff: Millionenstrafe von der südafrikanischen Börse für Bilanzskandal
25.05.20
10
Sondersituation für Steinhoff Aktionäre: Deshalb sollten Anleger HEUTE reagieren (aktuelle Meldung)
08.01.20
10
(Eilmeldung) Jetzt passiert es: Steinhoff Anleger müssen sich jetzt gut festhalten!