 

Cresco Labs’ Good News Brand Expands Into Michigan

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the expansion of its Good News brand to Michigan, a state with accelerating adult-use cannabis sales and a growing medical program totaling nearly $600 million in cannabis sales to date, according to data from Headset1. Good News launches with gummy edibles available at dispensaries throughout the state. Good News gummies (100 mg. total; ten, 10 mg. gummies per pack) are sold in approachable packaging and crafted with consumers’ desired mood in mind — Me Time (Indica), Brunch (Hybrid), Friyay (Sativa) and Vegas (Sativa).

Cresco Labs’ Good News brand launches in Michigan with 10 mg. gummy edibles now available to purchase at dispensaries. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since receiving our Medical Processing License in March 2020 and launching recreational sales in June, we have remained committed to our strategy of prioritizing wholesale distribution and I’m proud of our Michigan team for creating an outstanding operation that supports our brands and products,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO & Co-founder of Cresco Labs. “Michigan is a sophisticated market, and we believe our growth speaks to the quality and variety of the brands and products that we are offering to our dispensary partners, patients and customers. We are investing resources in the most strategic markets, and we continue to be excited about the growth potential of Michigan’s cannabis program.”

Nick Fallon, General Manager of Michigan, added, “We’re thrilled to bring Good News to Michigan—it will be our fifth brand available to medical patients and recreational consumers. Our Mindy’s Chef Led Artisanal Edibles and High Supply brands are performing well, with consumers appreciating a low dose edible option from Mindy’s and more affordable, quality vapes from High Supply. In addition, our customers are enjoying our Cresco Liquid Live Resin vape cartridges, which are unique and differentiated from other live resin products in market today because they represent the purest form of the plant and deliver premium quality and flavor. We are proud to offer more choice with the debut of a higher dose edible option from our Good News brand.”

