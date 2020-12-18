 

Collection Sites Signs Agreement with Premium Retailer Tanger Outlets and Successfully Lists Sites on Government of California COVID-19 Website

The 33 new Tanger Outlet sites add to Collection Sites total potential network of over 700 contracted sites, with each site capable of 150 tests per day at a demonstrated average price of US$85 per test.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of an agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) (“Tanger Outlets”), a leading operator and owner of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers. Further, the Government of California has approved Collection Sites listing of testing center locations, through it’s CLIA certified lab partner Alcala Labs, on the State’s COVID-19 website detailing the location of COVID-19 testing centres. This significant development is expected to help improve awareness of the individual sites and drive increased number of customers to each collection site in the state of California.

About the Tanger Outlets Agreement

Collection Sites will lease 50 x 100 ft of space in the parking lots of 33 shopping centers owned or managed by Tanger Outlets, for an initial 6-month term with the option to extend, expanding its extensive network of COVID-19 testing centres.

“We are excited to see Collection Sites continue to expand its footprint, now with over 700 contracted locations secured across the United States,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “Each site offers a comprehensive COVID-19 testing solution, including insurance covered antigen, PCR, and antibody tests. By helping provide greater access to testing and making testing part of a regular shopping routine, we can help society flatten the curve.”

With this agreement, a network of ‘pop-up’ COVID-19 testing sites will be rolled out across the United States. The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

The network of pop-up labs’ will be located across 33 Tanger Outlet locations in 19 U.S. states, with Texas and Arizona targeted initially. Testing sites will now be available for Americans seeking fast, available, and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The first location is set to begin installation in December 2020 with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site and charging USD $59 to $139 per test.

