Acreage Holdings Names Peter Caldini, Former President Pfizer North America Consumer Healthcare, as CEO

Peter brings an ideal mix of capabilities and experience to Acreage, having served in several senior leadership positions at major healthcare and consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) companies in the US and globally. Earning a reputation as a strong and seasoned leader, Mr. Caldini has a proven track record of improving operational efficiencies, strengthening brand equity, and creating shareholder value.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”or “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF) is pleased to announce that Peter Caldini has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. He officially joins Acreage on Monday, December 21st.

Mr. Caldini served as President Pfizer North America Consumer Healthcare as well as Regional President Consumer Healthcare of EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) during his time with the company. Prior to Pfizer, Mr. Caldini held similar senior leadership positions in other global markets, including China and Europe, while at Bayer Consumer Health and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Caldini started his career in brand management at Unilever, where he held various roles with increasing responsibility.

Mr. Caldini also brings extensive cannabis capital markets expertise to Acreage, having served for the past 18 months as the Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Bespoke”), a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation. As the CEO of Bespoke, he helped raise $360 million on the Toronto Stock Exchange with the focus to acquire high growth cannabis companies in the US and around the globe. Additionally, Mr. Caldini has served for the past year as a Senior Advisor to Tuatara Capital, L.P., a cannabis-focused private equity fund.

“Acreage is a leader in perhaps the most exciting emerging market opportunity of our lifetime, and I am beyond excited to join the company and help position it for long-term growth and profitability,” said Peter Caldini. “I look forward to guiding Acreage to a clear leadership position in the largest cannabis market in the world, utilizing the company’s proven award-winning brands combined with Canopy Growth’s brands and intellectual property.”

“I am pleased that Peter Caldini is taking the leadership reins at Acreage,” said Kevin Murphy, Acreage Founder and Chairman of the Board. “Cannabis is in the early innings of development, and the winning organizations will be those led by executives with a strong track record of success in highly regulated industries, particularly in CPG and healthcare. As Acreage’s largest shareholder, I could not be more confident that the future of Acreage is indeed in great hands with Peter.”