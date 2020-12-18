 

CF Energy Business Update

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries (the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”) is pleased to announce that a subsidiary of the Company in Sanya City has recently received a national prestige award of 2020 – “The Outstanding Entity of Advanced Corporate Governance (or Open Democratic Management) Practice” (the “Award”), the only company to have received such an award in Sanya City this year.

The National Factory Affair Open-Coordination Group (NFAOCG) recognized our long-time and consistent effort to establish enhanced corporate governance mechanism to optimize transparency and two-way communications between management and employees. The organization encouraged the Company to continue its best practice of open dialogues and most widely participated employees’ contribution in policy-making and decision-making processes. The Award is usually granted once in every three years.

The NFAOCG would like to see more entities to follow these award-winning organizations to encourage their management and employees to work together to achieve sustainable improvement of business performance.

The Company is very proud of its well established harmonious employees’ relations and great track record of workforce stability as an intrinsic part of its social responsibilities under the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practice. The Company believes that a corporate’s performance is the result of all employees’ collective drive, dedication and contributions, and social harmony being an essential element of this to drive sustainable success, hence, has ranked it very highly on its agenda.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations
investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn

Charles Wang
Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board
Zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn

Frederick Wong
Director of the Board
fred.wong@changfengenergy.cn

