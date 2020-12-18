 

MacroGenics Enters Research Collaboration with Janssen to Develop Novel DART Molecule

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 13:30  |  22   |   |   

ROCKVILLE, MD, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced today a research collaboration and global license agreement to develop a preclinical bispecific molecule with Janssen Biotech, Inc. The research collaboration will incorporate MacroGenics' proprietary DART platform to enable simultaneous targeting of two undisclosed targets in a therapeutic area outside oncology.

“We are excited to collaborate with Janssen, which we believe is a leader in the field of next generation antibody-based therapeutics, by bringing together our two companies' respective scientific talent and experience to leverage our DART platform to generate a compelling product candidate that addresses unmet patient needs,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of MacroGenics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Janssen will pay MacroGenics an upfront payment of $20 million and will be responsible for funding all expenses. MacroGenics will also be eligible to receive up to $312 million in potential milestone payments and tiered royalties on worldwide product sales. Further details about the transaction are not disclosed.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo, and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development of the Company's therapeutic candidates, commercial prospects of or product revenues from MARGENZA, milestone or opt-in payments from the Company's collaborators, the Company's anticipated milestones and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks that MARGENZA revenue, expenses and costs may not be as expected, risks relating to MARGENZA’s market acceptance, competition, reimbursement and regulatory actions, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

### 

CONTACT: Contacts:
Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
1-301-251-5172
info@macrogenics.com

Macrogenics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MacroGenics Enters Research Collaboration with Janssen to Develop Novel DART Molecule ROCKVILLE, MD, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -   MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
07.12.20
MacroGenics Presents Tebotelimab Data in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
06.12.20
MacroGenics Presents Flotetuzumab Data in Patients with Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
30.11.20
MacroGenics and EVERSANA Announce Agreement to Support the Potential Launch and Commercialization of Margetuximab
30.11.20
MacroGenics Announces Achievement of $25 Million in Milestones Related to Retifanlimab Collaboration with Incyte