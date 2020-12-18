Prairie Provident Announces Renewal of its Credit Facilities, Additional Liquidity and Warrant Arrangements

The transactions and amendments provided for in the agreements are anticipated to be completed and become effective on Monday, December 21, 2020.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident”, “PPR” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has reached agreements with its lenders providing for the renewal of its current credit facilities, an issue of US$11.4 million principal amount of 6-year senior subordinated notes with proceeds applied against its revolving facility, amendments to its existing credit agreements to, among other things, reduce cash interest costs and reset financial covenants, and an issue of warrants to purchase up to 34,292,360 common shares (representing 19.9% of the total number of shares outstanding) at a price of $0.0192 per share.

Overall, the agreements will extend the term of the Company’s debt instruments, provide additional liquidity, and reduce annual cash interest expenses.

Revolving Facility

The agreements will renew PPR’s senior secured revolving note facility (the “Revolving Facility”) and extend the revolving period and maturity date from April 30, 2021 to December 31, 2022, with a borrowing base of US$57.7 million. The borrowing base is subject to reduction to US$53.8 million on December 31, 2021 and to semi-annual redeterminations thereafter, but without limiting the lenders' right to require a redetermination at any time. The next scheduled borrowing base redetermination is in Spring 2022 based on a year-end 2021 reserves evaluation.

Borrowings under the Revolving Facility are repayable at the Company’s election. Repayments generally will not affect the aggregate commitment or borrowing base under the Revolving Facility, except in certain limited circumstances where a repayment will reduce the borrowing base.

The margin on amounts borrowed under the Senior Facility will be 650 bps per annum above benchmark prime, Libor or CDOR rates, as applicable. Financial covenant ratios will be relaxed and reset to thresholds that reflect current circumstances and provide Prairie Provident with comfort on its compliance expectations over future periods. Covenants under the Revolving Facility are otherwise substantially unchanged, except that capital expenditures and acquisitions will generally be limited to consistency with PPR’s annual capital development plan, as created and updated by the Company from time to time and approved by the lenders.