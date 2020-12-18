 

The Cheesecake Factory Makes Last Minute Holiday Shopping Twice as Sweet With Double the Rewards Online December 18-25, 2020

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) is sharing twice the joy with last-minute holiday shoppers, offering two eSlice of Joy Cards for every $25 in gift cards or eGift cards purchased online at shop.thecheesecakefactory.com from Friday, December 18, 2020 through Christmas Day, Friday December 25, 2020* – that’s double the number of eSlice of Joy Cards that will be offered for the remainder of the year.

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake (Photo: Business Wire)

Each eSlice of Joy Card is redeemable for one complimentary slice of The Cheesecake Factory's legendary cheesecake beginning January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021*. With more than 250 menu selections – handmade, in-house with fresh ingredients – and more than 30 varieties of world-famous cheesecake, this special offer is sure to be a hit with even the most difficult-to-shop-for people on your gift list. Gift Cards and eSlice of Joy Cards are redeemable when dining in and when ordering for pick-up or curbside to-go from order.thecheesecakefactory.com.

“We wanted to remove some of the stress of last-minute holiday shopping by sharing extra cheer with our popular online Double eSlice of Joy Gift Card promotion,” said David Overton, Founder, and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “This is one of our guests’ favorite promotions and we are happy to be offering it online through Christmas this year.”

*Terms and Conditions:

  • Promotion Period: Offer is available online at thecheesecakefactory.com from 12/18/2020 at 3:01 AM ET / 12:01 AM PT to 12/26/2020 at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT.
  • For every $25 in either physical or electronic The Cheesecake Factory gift cards (“Gift Cards”) purchased in a single transaction during the Promotion Period (herein defined), the purchaser will receive two Slice of Joy Cards. Each Slice of Joy Card will be an electronic card.
  • Each Slice of Joy Card may be redeemed on a future visit to a The Cheesecake Factory restaurant from 01/01/2021 - 3/31/2021 for one complimentary slice of either cheesecake or layer cake.
  • Only one Slice of Joy Card may be redeemed per guest per visit. Must be present to redeem. May not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. One time use only.
  • Slice of Joy Cards have no cash value.
  • Slice of Joy Cards may not be exchanged for new or different Slice of Joy Cards.
  • For dine-in, please present Slice of Joy Card to your server before payment. For pickup orders, please notify us at time of order and present Slice of Joy Card at time of pickup. For online orders, please select “Pay at Restaurant” option; do not select “Add New Credit Card” or “Add New Gift Card” for pay ahead. Not valid on delivery orders.
  • Valid only in the United States of America, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
  • The Cheesecake Factory is not responsible for any inability to purchase Gift Cards during the Promotion Period, regardless of cause, and will not provide rain checks or other 'make goods' in the event of any such inability.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 295 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for the seventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitaliarestaurant.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.

