 

Cheerios Remakes Iconic 1999 Holiday Ad to Spotlight the Importance of Connecting With Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Stemming from consumer excitement and engagement on TikTok, Cheerios has remade an iconic holiday ad that originally aired in 1999. The ad acknowledges that while this year’s holiday season will be different, it is more important than ever to connect with your loved ones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005064/en/

Cheerios Remakes Iconic 1999 Holiday Ad to Spotlight the Importance of Connecting with Loved Ones this Holiday Season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cheerios Remakes Iconic 1999 Holiday Ad to Spotlight the Importance of Connecting with Loved Ones this Holiday Season. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the original ad, a grandma is seen in the kitchen sharing a story with her granddaughter that while the family may be spread all over the country, nothing was going to stop this grandma from spending time with her grandchild on Christmas. In the updated ad, the original grandma, and original now grown-up granddaughter, still connect on Christmas morning but in a very 2020 way.

The idea to recreate this ad was started on TikTok with a post in late November that referenced the 1999 ad. After seeing all the heart-felt responses, the Cheerios team knew it had to recreate this treasured ad despite the tight timeframe before Christmas.

“Our team was up for the challenge after we saw all the emotional comments from people who watched and remembered the 1999 ad,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Cheerios. “We wanted to make it happen for our fans - especially since many Americans will be postponing or modifying their holiday plans to connect with friends and families in order to protect the health of their loved ones this year.”

The team shot each of the actors separately, following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

To see the original ad from 1999 and the new ad just released, visit the Taste of General Mills Blog.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: 10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cheerios Remakes Iconic 1999 Holiday Ad to Spotlight the Importance of Connecting With Loved Ones This Holiday Season Stemming from consumer excitement and engagement on TikTok, Cheerios has remade an iconic holiday ad that originally aired in 1999. The ad acknowledges that while this year’s holiday season will be different, it is more important than ever to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
UScellular Launches 5G Indoor High-Speed Internet Router from Inseego
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:07 Uhr
Wow! General Mills mit weiterem Hammer-Quartal: Jetzt ein Kauf?!
17.12.20
General Mills Reports Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results
17.12.20
General-Mills-Aktie korrigiert 15 %! Jetzt mit Top-Discount kaufen?
15.12.20
Jennifer Lopez & Yoplait Make it Easy to Support Local Feeding America Member Food Banks
09.12.20
1 top-defensive Aktie für 2021: General Mills!
08.12.20
General Mills on CDP's 'A List' for Climate and Water Stewardship for Third Consecutive Year
07.12.20
Wird General Mills 2021 erneut die Dividende erhöhen?
01.12.20
General Mills Debuts Sesame Street Cereal, Bringing ABCs and 123s to the Breakfast Bowl
30.11.20
Chex Teams Up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Make the Holidays a Little Sweeter
30.11.20
5.000 Euro investiert in diese Dividendenaktien könnten dir zu bis zu 277,50 Euro passivem Einkommen verhelfen!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
6
10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
06.05.20
145
General Mills: Gewinn im ersten Quartal klar gestiegen, Erwartungen geschlagen, Ausblick bestätigt