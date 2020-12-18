 

Sesen Bio Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Profile for Vicineum Based on the Final Evidence Report Issued by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER)

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced favorable results for the cost-effectiveness of Vicineum based on an independent analysis issued by ICER in its final report published on December 17, 2020.

ICER is the leading Health Technology Assessment body in the United States, and is an independent non-profit, research organization that conducts assessments to examine the clinical and economic value of health care innovations such as prescription medications.

The final report used publicly available clinical data from the Company’s Phase 3 VISTA trial, and focused on adults with BCG-unresponsive, high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), including those with Carcinoma in situ, as well as those with high-risk Papillary (Ta/T1) disease.

The ICER report states that for many patients with NMIBC that is unresponsive to BCG, there are limited treatment options that are bladder preserving. As a potential treatment option for patients with NMIBC, the report describes Vicineum as demonstrating Complete Response and Recurrence-Free Survival rates that appear to be greater than would be expected, based on historical data, with few serious adverse events and low discontinuation rates.

The majority of the ICER Council (8 yes votes; 3 no votes) judged that the evidence was adequate to demonstrate that the net health benefit of Vicineum is superior to that of best supportive care.

The report estimates that treatment with Vicineum results in an additional per-patient cost of approximately $123,000 in year one — with net savings in the following years, leading to a decline in cumulative health care costs, compared to usual care, of approximately $101,000 by year five.

“We are very pleased with the final ICER report and found the entire process to be transparent, evidence-based and professional,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “The findings in the ICER report give us confidence in the value and cost-effectiveness of Vicineum. It is our goal to bring Vicineum to market to improve patient outcomes while reducing health care costs. The ICER report is very encouraging in that regard, and we look forward to working physicians, patients and payers to make that goal a reality.”

