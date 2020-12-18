RMR Mortgage Trust Provides Update on Business Transition to Mortgage REIT

RMRM announced the closing of a $21.5 million first mortgage bridge loan it provided for the acquisition of The Lab at RTP, a 72-acre life science and agriculture technology campus in the Research Triangle submarket of Durham, North Carolina.

This floating rate loan includes initial funding of approximately $13.5 million to fund the acquisition and a future funding allowance of approximately $8.0 million for expansion. The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements.

In addition, RMRM continues to realign its portfolio consistent with its new business as a mortgage REIT and divest legacy assets. As of December 18, 2020, legacy positions in investment securities represented less than 10 percent of RMRM’s total assets. Furthermore, RMRM recently repaid all outstanding borrowings and terminated its revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage International, Ltd.

RMRM’s application to deregister as an investment company is currently pending with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. RMRM expects the deregistration process to be completed in January 2021.

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) historically operated as a registered closed end investment company advised by RMR Advisors LLC but is in the process of transitioning to a mortgage real estate investment trust. RMR Advisors LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The RMR Group LLC, an alternative asset management company that is the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

