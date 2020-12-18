 

Ventas Earns Fourth Consecutive Nareit Health Care Leader in the Light Award; Included on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021; and Maintains Leadership Position in Key ESG Reporting Indices

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) has earned the 2020 Nareit Health Care “Leader in the Light” award for a fourth consecutive year, recognizing the Company’s outstanding achievements in sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices.

This marks the fifth time Ventas has received the “Leader in the Light” award since 2012. The award celebrates ESG leadership in eight major property sectors and is associated with GRESB (formerly known as the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark). Ventas also maintained its four-star GRESB rating (top 40% of participants) for the fifth year in 2020.

“We deepened and accelerated our emphasis on Ventas’s ESG commitments and initiatives in 2020,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our organizational resilience during COVID-19 proved the mettle of our team and the value of our investments in both people and systems. In addition, we adopted ambitious new environmental goals, further diversified our independent Board of Directors, spearheaded health and safety initiatives for older Americans and workers in our industry and elevated our focus on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. These abiding commitments and effective actions represent important assets for all our stakeholders.”

The Company’s ESG progress continues apace. In the past year, the Company:

  • Was included in Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021
  • Published ambitious new long-term environmental goals to significantly reduce the Company’s emissions, energy, water and waste, and committed to set and measure its emissions goals in alignment with current climate science through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
  • Maintained its leadership position in prominent ESG rankings including:
    • GRESB (#1 large-cap, listed healthcare REIT)
    • CDP (A-, Leadership band)
    • 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
    • 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index
  • Received Gold, the highest honor at Nareit’s annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards
  • Retained its first-tier status on the CPA-Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability, achieving a rating of 87.1 and far exceeding the sector average of 26.7

About Ventas: Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

