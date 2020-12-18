Frequency Therapeutics to Host Investor Event on the Potential for Restorative Treatments for Acquired Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Leading researchers and clinicians, along with Company executives, will discuss current interventions for the treatment of acquired sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), unmet medical needs for hearing loss patients and the potential of FX-322 to transform the current standard of care.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases, today announced plans to host a virtual event and live Q&A session on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 8:00 am ET.

Presenters to include:

Robert S. Langer, Sc.D., Scientific Co-Founder; Member of Frequency’s Board of Directors; David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Lawrence R. Lustig, M.D., Chair, Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Columbia University

René H. Gifford, Ph.D., Professor, Hearing and Speech Sciences, Director, Cochlear Implant Program, Vanderbilt University

Frank Lin, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

FX-322 is being evaluated in an ongoing double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and repeat dose Phase 2a study in patients aged 18 to 65 with mild to moderately severe acquired SNHL. Frequency expects to share day-90 results from the study in late Q1 2021 and end of study results in late Q2 2021. Acquired SNHL is the primary cause of more than 90 percent of all hearing loss, impacting more than 40 million people in the US alone. Efficacy measures for the Phase 2a study include speech intelligibility (clarity), as measured by standard, validated word recognition (WR) and words-in-noise (WIN) testing. Exploratory efficacy measures include pure tone audiometry at extended high frequencies (up to 16kHz) that are known to contribute to speech intelligibility, as well as assessments of tinnitus and quality of life measures.

The Company is also conducting two Phase 1b clinical studies to evaluate the potential of FX-322 to provide benefit to additional patient groups, including patients with age-related hearing loss, and individuals with severe SNHL. Clinical study results are also expected in Q2 2021 for a Phase 1b study of FX-322 in patients with age-related hearing loss and in Q3 2021 for the Phase 1b study in patients with severe SNHL.