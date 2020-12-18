European Commission Exercises Option for Additional 80 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced that the European Commission has exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 160 million doses.

The first deliveries of mRNA-1273 to European countries from Modena’s dedicated European supply chain are expected to commence early in 2021 following regulatory approval by the EMA. These deliveries are subject to receipt of the positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) scientific committee for human medicines (CHMP) and the European Commission’s Decision regarding the Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) for the vaccine. The CHMP meeting is planned for January 6, 2021.