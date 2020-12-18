European Commission Exercises Option for Additional 80 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced that the European Commission has exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 160 million doses.
The first deliveries of mRNA-1273 to European countries from Modena’s dedicated European supply chain are expected to commence early in 2021 following regulatory approval by the EMA. These deliveries are subject to receipt of the positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) scientific committee for human medicines (CHMP) and the European Commission’s Decision regarding the Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) for the vaccine. The CHMP meeting is planned for January 6, 2021.
“We appreciate the confidence in Moderna and mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, demonstrated by today’s increased supply agreement with the European Commission” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “As we shift our focus now to prepare for the delivery of our vaccine candidate, pending a positive opinion from the EMA and other regulators, we remain committed to working with governments and partners globally to address this pandemic.”
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements
Moderna has confirmed the following supply agreements of committed orders totalling more than 470 million doses:
- United States: 200 million doses with option for an additional 300 million doses
- European Union: 160 million doses
- Japan: 50 million doses
- Canada: 40 million doses with option for an additional 16 million doses
- Switzerland: 7.5 million doses
- United Kingdom: 7 million doses
- Israel: 6 million doses
- Qatar
- Singapore
- Other countries, which have placed orders and have not been disclosed.
Moderna is working with the CHMP, EMA and European Commission as well as global stakeholders to be prepared for distribution of mRNA-1273, in the event that it receives Conditional Marketing Authorisation and similar global authorizations and approvals.
