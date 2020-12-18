 

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes Investment in AWT Labels & Packaging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), the middle-market focused private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today that they have completed an investment in Advanced Web Technologies Holding Company, which operates as AWT Labels & Packaging and Citation Healthcare Labels (“AWT” or the “Company”), from Mason Wells, a Midwest-based private equity firm. AWT marks MSCP’s third investment in the packaging sector, following previous investments in PPC Flexible Packaging and Comar.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, AWT is a leading provider of labels and flexible packaging solutions focused on healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, household and industrial end markets. Founded in 1976, the Company operates through three facilities in the U.S. and holds a top three market position in the medical device labels and clinical trials labels segments. Through its innovative product design approach and swift speed to market, AWT helps customers address mission-critical application needs.

Eric Kanter, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, said, “We are excited to partner with AWT and its talented management team. The team has built a phenomenal platform that serves attractive, defensive end markets with best-in-class R&D capabilities. We look forward to building upon the Company’s prior success by investing in assets, capabilities and the management team, and continuing to deliver innovative packaging solutions through organic initiatives and acquisitions.” Eric will become Chairman of AWT as part of the transaction.

Michelle Zeller, President of AWT, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners as we enter our next phase of growth. With MSCP’s support, expertise, deep industry knowledge and network in packaging, we plan to expand our current capabilities and geographic footprint while continuing to provide the highest quality products to our customers.”

Jones Day acted as legal advisor to MSCP.

About Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity platform that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over three decades. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners focuses on privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments primarily in North America and seeks to create value in portfolio companies primarily in a series of subsectors in the business services, consumer, healthcare and industrials markets with an emphasis on driving significant organic and acquisition growth through an operationally focused approach. For further information about Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/capitalpartners.

Seite 1 von 2
Morgan Stanley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes Investment in AWT Labels & Packaging Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), the middle-market focused private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today that they have completed an investment in Advanced Web Technologies Holding …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
UScellular Launches 5G Indoor High-Speed Internet Router from Inseego
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
15.12.20
Morgan Stanley Declares Quarterly Dividends on Its Preferred Stock
09.12.20
Morgan Stanley and Robin Hood Launch Campaign to Support New York City Street Vendors
27.11.20
Aktien Europa: Leichte Gewinne - Impulse fehlen aber
19.11.20
Morgan Stanley Survey: Racial Justice Movement Has Shifted VC Attitudes to Address Diverse Entrepreneurs’ Funding Gap
18.11.20
Morgan Stanley Launches the Institute for Inclusion