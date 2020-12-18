PGIM Private Capital raises $2.23B for sixth mezzanine fund, PGIM Capital Partners VI, L.P.

PGIM Private Capital has completed fundraising for PGIM Capital Partners VI, L.P., surpassing its fundraising target with capital commitments of $2.23 billion. PGIM Capital Partners VI is more than 20% larger than Fund V, which closed in 2016. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM , the $1.4 trillion global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Jeffrey Dickson, Executive Managing Director and Head of Alternatives, PGIM Private Capital (Photo: Business Wire)

PGIM Capital Partners VI launched in Q1 2020 and received its final commitment in December 2020, amid unprecedented market volatility due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The fund closed with 24 investors across five countries and three continents, including significant re-up support from existing limited partners.

“Throughout the global pandemic and resulting market volatility, we have continued to deploy flexible junior capital to the middle-market,” said Jeff Dickson, executive managing director and head of Alternatives, PGIM Private Capital. “Our long-term, patient approach to investing has served us, our borrowers and our investors well during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate the continued confidence of our investor base, and believe this successful fundraising effort is a testament to the strategy and value proposition of PGIM Private Capital in the middle-market.”

The Fund VI strategy, much like its previous five funds, will continue to pursue middle-market financing opportunities primarily within the United States, Canada, the U.K. and Western Europe.

“Our funds have been cycle-tested,” said Allen Weaver, senior managing director and head of PGIM Private Capital. “The volatility experienced in 2020 has solidified our role as a reliable and trusted partner to middle-market issuers and our investors.”

About PGIM Private Capital

PGIM Private Capital manages more than $20 billion in outside nonaffiliated assets through its Institutional Asset Management unit and Alternative Investments unit, comprised of PGIM Capital Partners and PGIM Energy Partners mezzanine funds, and Direct Lending. PGIM Private Capital manages a $97.5 billion portfolio of private placements and mezzanine investments through its regional office network (Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Frankfurt, Germany; London; Los Angeles; Mexico City1; Milan; Minneapolis; Newark, New Jersey; New York; Paris; San Francisco and Sydney2) and purchases up to $13 billion annually in private senior debt and junior capital. All data as of Sept. 30, 2020. For more information, please visit pgimprivatecapital.com.