 

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunicum AB (publ) on December 18, 2020

Press Release

18 December 2020

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunicum AB (publ) on December 18, 2020

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) of Immunicum AB (publ) (IMMU.ST) on December 18, 2020 the EGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions. For more detailed information regarding the contents of the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the Company’s website, www.immunicum.com.

Resolution on Amendment of the Articles of Association
The EGM resolved to amend the article of association’s limits for the share capital and number of shares in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal.

Resolution on Approval of Directed Share Issue (issue in kind)
The EGM resolved to approve the Board of Director’s resolution on November 18, 2020 on a directed new issue of shares to Van Herk Investments B.V. with payment in capital contributed in kind consisting of all shares in DCprime B.V.

The directed share issue entails that the company’s share capital may be increased by SEK 3,695,481.75 through a new share issue of 73,909,635 shares.

For further information and background to the acquisition of DCprime, please refer to the company’s press releases on November 18, 2020 and December 8, 2020.

Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on directed share issue
The EGM resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, at one or more occasions and with deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, on directed share issues up to a maximum of 20 percent of the company’s registered share capital and number of shares on a fully diluted bases, i.e. inclusive outstanding warrants in the company, at the time of the Board of Director’s first resolution pursuant to the authorization. Payment shall be possible to be made with cash, capital contributed in kind, set-off or otherwise in accordance with terms.

The information in this press release is information that Immunicum AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers. The information was released for public disclosure through the contact person detailed below on 18 December 2020 at 2:00 pm CET.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +46 70 718 89 30
E-mail: info@immunicum.com  

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment


Disclaimer

