 

FuelCell Energy Seeks to Have Project Awards Restored

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

Calls Attention to Interference by Regulators and Urges the State’s Leaders to Act to Protect the Integrity of the Competitive Bid Process, In-State Manufacturing, Business Retention, Job Creation, and Reputation

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), a Connecticut-based high tech manufacturer of clean energy fuel cells, announced today that state regulators have improperly rescinded RFP awards for three fuel cell projects previously selected in the Shared Clean Energy Facility program, putting its state high tech manufacturing job growth at risk. The rescinded awards were given to solar development projects previously ordered to be disqualified by the Public Utility Regulatory Authority.

“By any measure, this was wholly-improper, and illuminates the fact that DEEP/PURA’s own process lacks integrity,” said Jason Few, CEO of FuelCell Energy. “Either DEEP/PURA must honor the original awards, or we will have no choice but to reevaluate our in state growth prospects and potentially modify our hiring plans. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that DEEP has taken actions detrimental to the State’s home grown fuel cell industry.

The fuel cell industry urges the State’s policy leaders to speak with one voice and act quickly to reverse this irregular and unprecedented action that works against its own policy goals, and greatly undermines Connecticut’s efforts to grow its economy at a perilous time in the State’s history.”

Rep. David Arconti (D-Danbury), House Chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, stated, “FuelCell Energy is committed to our state. It is important that our agencies run fair and competitive auctions that give them the opportunity to succeed."

Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex), Deputy President Pro Tempore and Senate Chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, commented, “Although we are not criticizing anyone, we are concerned that a bid was apparently awarded and now withdrawn, and that Connecticut jobs could be impacted. We support our local fuel cell manufacturing companies and we want them to have a fair opportunity to be awarded procurements by the state.”

Rep. Charlie Ferraro (R-West Haven), Ranking Member of the Energy and Technology Committee, added, “FCE is a Connecticut-based company that exports its clean energy technology around the globe. It is troubling to me that earlier this year they were told that they were selected to build three projects under a state-sponsored program only to be told six weeks later that they were de-selected. This isn’t good for anyone involved. Let’s get their projects back on track.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FuelCell Energy Seeks to Have Project Awards Restored Calls Attention to Interference by Regulators and Urges the State’s Leaders to Act to Protect the Integrity of the Competitive Bid Process, In-State Manufacturing, Business Retention, Job Creation, and ReputationDANBURY, Conn., Dec. 18, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...