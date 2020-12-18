FuelCell Energy Seeks to Have Project Awards Restored

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), a Connecticut-based high tech manufacturer of clean energy fuel cells, announced today that state regulators have improperly rescinded RFP awards for three fuel cell projects previously selected in the Shared Clean Energy Facility program, putting its state high tech manufacturing job growth at risk. The rescinded awards were given to solar development projects previously ordered to be disqualified by the Public Utility Regulatory Authority.

Calls Attention to Interference by Regulators and Urges the State’s Leaders to Act to Protect the Integrity of the Competitive Bid Process, In-State Manufacturing, Business Retention, Job Creation, and Reputation

“By any measure, this was wholly-improper, and illuminates the fact that DEEP/PURA’s own process lacks integrity,” said Jason Few, CEO of FuelCell Energy. “Either DEEP/PURA must honor the original awards, or we will have no choice but to reevaluate our in state growth prospects and potentially modify our hiring plans. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that DEEP has taken actions detrimental to the State’s home grown fuel cell industry.

The fuel cell industry urges the State’s policy leaders to speak with one voice and act quickly to reverse this irregular and unprecedented action that works against its own policy goals, and greatly undermines Connecticut’s efforts to grow its economy at a perilous time in the State’s history.”

Rep. David Arconti (D-Danbury), House Chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, stated, “FuelCell Energy is committed to our state. It is important that our agencies run fair and competitive auctions that give them the opportunity to succeed."

Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex), Deputy President Pro Tempore and Senate Chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, commented, “Although we are not criticizing anyone, we are concerned that a bid was apparently awarded and now withdrawn, and that Connecticut jobs could be impacted. We support our local fuel cell manufacturing companies and we want them to have a fair opportunity to be awarded procurements by the state.”

Rep. Charlie Ferraro (R-West Haven), Ranking Member of the Energy and Technology Committee, added, “FCE is a Connecticut-based company that exports its clean energy technology around the globe. It is troubling to me that earlier this year they were told that they were selected to build three projects under a state-sponsored program only to be told six weeks later that they were de-selected. This isn’t good for anyone involved. Let’s get their projects back on track.”