LOMIKO APPOINTS GREGG JENSEN TO THE LOMIKO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND TO THE TECHNICAL, SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

Lomiko Add Project Management and Financing Expertise to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. Gregg Jensen has accepted an appointment to the Lomiko Board of Directors and to the Lomiko Technical, Safety and Sustainability Committee (“LTSSC”).

Mr. Jensen has over 25 years of experience in Finance and Business management spanning several industries from technology, mining, engineering, to professional services. Mr. Jensen is currently Managing Director of Mavericus Ventures Corp. a private merchant bank investing in early-stage private and public companies. He has also served on several public and private boards and has held several executive roles. Mr. Jensen has led several companies through multiple capital raises, several M&A and joint venture transactions as well as consulting in turning around struggling companies.