Harsco’s ALTEK Becomes First and Only Global Provider of End-To-End Solutions for Sustainable Aluminum Production

In May 2018, Harsco acquired U.K.-based ALTEK, a leading supplier of innovative process technology to the worldwide aluminum industry, to expand the metal recovery by-product reuse capabilities of its environmental division, Harsco Environmental (HE), into the aluminum industry. ALTEK has active equipment in over 600 locations around the world and works with customers, supplying knowledge and technology to improve operating efficiencies and productivity, reduce waste generation, and manage and extract value from waste streams.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) announced today its subsidiary ALTEK is now able to provide complete end-to-end dross processing and environmental solutions to enable the global aluminum industry to maximize aluminum recoveries and achieve zero waste.

Today, ALTEK offers a proven and scalable total dross management service. ALTEK’s innovative product range is considered the best available technology, recovering more than 45 percent aluminum, depending on existing recovery techniques, than has traditionally been possible.

“ALTEK is providing modern solutions to age-old problems, drastically reducing atmospheric pollution and pushing the aluminum industry to a zero-waste scenario through sustainable methods of producing aluminum,” said Ian Johns, Managing Director of ALTEK. “Our latest technology is designed with Industry 4.0 in mind, driving the digital transformation.”

The cost-efficient recovery of metal and other valuable materials – and environmentally safe solutions for residual waste materials – is increasingly important to the aluminum industry. “Its properties make aluminum a vital resource for a climate neutral and circular economy, and the material of the future for applications in key sectors (including transport, construction, packaging, renewable energy technologies). These characteristics explain a projected 40 percent growth in demand for aluminum between 2019 and 2050.” (European Aluminum) “Every cast house is an opportunity for innovation, and we are delivering end-to-end solutions that improve cast house operations, including aluminum dross processing systems,” said James Herbert, Global Sales Director of ALTEK. “The result is the best range of technology available to reduce dross generation, maximize aluminum dross recovery, improve efficiencies, and provide significant environmental and recycling benefits. As we hold a deep understanding of the process, we are also uniquely equipped to find solutions to customer problems and customize our variety of offerings to meet customer requirements.”